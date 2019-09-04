Defiance Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, September 4, 2019 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (the "Company") announces it intends to seek TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 6,187,201 warrants previously issued and exercisable at $0.45 per share by one year,

The particulars of the proposed extension to the terms of the warrants are as follows:

5,232,401 warrants issued on September 19, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.45 per share, which are due to expire on September 19, 2019, will be extended to September 19, 2020;

954,800 warrants issued on September 29, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.45 per share, which are due to expire on September 29, 2019, will be extended to September 29, 2020;

The warrant term expiry date extensions are subject to Exchange approval.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTC; D4E | Frankfurt) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Silver Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Interim CEO, Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com

704 - 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3

Tel: 604-669-7315

Email: info@defiancesilver.com

www.defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47485