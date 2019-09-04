Angkor Gold Corp. Becomes Angkor Resources Corp.

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce that Angkor will change its name to Angkor Resources Corp. effective tomorrow.



The Company has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the change and has filed Articles of Amendment with the Alberta Corporate Registry. There is otherwise no other change to the Company’s share or management structure.

“To better reflect Angkor’s expanding resource portfolio, Angkor has changed its name to Angkor Resources Corp.,” said Angkor CEO Stephen Burega. “With our recent announcement of our successful oil and gas license application in Cambodia, our new name reflects our diversification into oil and gas assets in addition to our established mineral exploration projects.”

There is no change to Angkor’s TSX-Venture Exchange symbol (TSXV:ANK). A new CUSIP number has been issued for Angkor Resources Corp. shares: CUSIP number 03476T105. The company will roll out a new website and related materials with the new branding in the coming months.

Angkor continues to explore numerous gold and copper targets on its five mineral exploration licenses covering a 983-square kilometre land package in Cambodia, with the support of the Cambodian government, local communities, and earn-in exploration funding partners, such as Canada’s Hommy 5 Resources Inc. and Australia’s Emerald Resources NL. In August 2019, Angkor also announced it had received the approval of the Government of Cambodia on its application for a 7300-square kilometre oil and gas concession. Angkor is now proceeding with the negotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with regard to the license.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia, with a large land package and an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7300 square kilometres of Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



