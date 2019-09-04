Apex Resources Commences Exploration at its Ore Hill Gold Project

September 4, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex") (TSXV:APX) (OTC:SLMLD) is pleased to announce that an exploration program is now underway on its Ore Hill Gold Property in southeastern British Columbia. A 600 metre, Phase 1, diamond drill program is currently being carried out in order to investigate an important new style of gold mineralization along a 1,500 metre long soil anomaly.

The 2,000 hectare Ore Hill Property lies at the southern end of the historic Sheep Creek gold camp and along the eastern margin of the Jersey-Emerald lead, zinc and tungsten property. The property covers the former Ore Hill, Summit and Bonanza mines.

Historical mining on the Ore Hill property focused on narrow high grade, quartz veins. Production was 3,335 tonnes averaging 34.7 g/t gold and 60.7 g/t silver (BC Minfile Reports 82FSW054 & 082FSW053). Recent exploration shows gold mineralization also occurs within a breccia zone, up to 10 metres wide, adjacent to a north trending fault. A large, strong gold soil anomaly traces the fault for over 1,500 metres across the Summit and Ore Hill claims.

Limited drilling tested the breccia area in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Highlights of the drilling include the following intercepts:

- DDH 90-01 3.05m @ 8.09 g/t gold

- DDH 90-01 6.10m @ 2.91 g/t gold

- DDH 90-01 0.33m @ 33.31 g/t gold

- DDH 88-01 1.52m @ 4.42 g/t gold

- DDH 88-02 0.46m @ 11.04 g/t gold

Rock chip sampling completed in 2017 and 2018 returned a number of high grade gold assays, including 119 g/t and 105 g/t Au over a 950 m by 150 m area along the trace of the breccia zone. The results suggest that this recently identified new style of mineralization may represent an extensive mineralizing system with significant size and strength.

The present Phase 1 drill program will investigate the strike, dip and continuity of the mineralized breccia zone in preparation for Phase 2 drill testing.

Readers are cautioned that the grades and production figures quoted in this release are historical in nature and are based upon a variety of pre-NI 43-101 Standards for Disclosure sources, none of which can be verified at this time. The relationship between true widths and reported core length intervals is unknown at this time.

The Company has contracted Wade Critchlow Enterprises Ltd. of Salmo, BC to complete the planned drill program. The program is planned and supervised by Apex's consulting geologist, Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo. Perry Grunenberg is a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101. For further information on the Company's projects, visit www.apxresources.com.

This release was prepared by Apex's management. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

