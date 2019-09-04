Providence Gold Returns Positive Assays Results

September 4, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) ("the Company"), further to its news release of August 7, 2019, announces positive assay results received from one of several stockpiles. The stockpiled milled material collected from several years of historical mine operations that ceased in 1916 appears to be amenable to processing.

Brian Ray PGeo states: "The initial results are extremely encouraging, as there is a potentially significant volume of material containing good gold values"

Given these recent assay results the Company is now confident that historically mined and milled material has not been re-processed and that the stockpile represents a significant potential cash flow opportunity for the project - especially given the current rising price of gold (see table 1) (table 2)

Trench assays results (Table 1) and (Table 2)

Table 1

Sample WGHT Au Length 32m Sample WGHT Au # KG (g/t) Trench # KG (g/t) Trench 2981169 0.51 18.70 T1 2980298 0.54 1.159 T1 2981170 1.86 1.481 T1 2980299 0.62 1.927 T1 2981171 2.37 1.031 T1 2981051 0.34 0.319 T1 2981172 1.09 0.655 T1 2981053 0.72 1.566 T1 2981174 1.34 0.754 T1 2981054 0.62 1.417 T1 2981175 1.45 1.531 T1 2981056 0.70 1.583 T1 2981176 1.70 0.396 T1 2981058 0.67 1.773 T1 2981178 1.04 0.333 T1 2981059 0.71 3.425 T1 2981180 0.99 2.922 T1 2981060 0.46 1.656 T1 2981194 1.96 0.76 T1 2981061 0.52 1.407 T1 2980292 0.53 0.902 T1 2981062 0.66 0.666 T1 2980293 0.73 0.319 T1 2981063 0.66 1.893 T1 2980295 0.55 0.337 T1 2981064 0.44 1.145 T1 2980297 0.50 0.534 T1

Due to the specific mineralization grain size, the Company is now exploring sample size protocol for preparation screen size to 50 mesh in order to capture the full potential of the tested sample material.

Table 2

Sample WGHT Au Length 36m Sample WGHT Au # KG (g/t) Trench # KG (g/t) Trench 2980252 1.21 2.015 T2 2980280 1.54 9.567 T2 2980253 1.39 0.448 T2 2980284 1.28 0.33 T2 2980254 2.81 0.732 T2 2980285 1.31 2.349 T2 2980261 1.54 4.632 T2 2980288 1.84 0.681 T2 2980262 3.57 3.772 T2 2980289 1.3 1.424 T2 2980271 2.18 3.133 T2 2980290 1.37 0.464 T2 2980275 1.87 0.363 T2 2980291 1.64 0.318 T2 2980277 1.67 9.224 T2 7 0.67 2.04 T2 2980279 1.21 0.308 T2

The samples were tested by Bureau Veritas Minerals of Sparks Nevada, using 30 gm lead collection fire assay fusion for total sample digestion with AA finish. All Au>10 ppm are automatically analyzed by gravimetric method.

The Company is continuing to evaluate the stockpile with the projection that deeper sections may represent earlier stages of the mine's high - grade mineralization; with the ongoing objective being to design a projected grade and to establish best recovery methods.

Qualified Person

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the Providence Gold Mines portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://b.link/Providence

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369

Email: info@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.