NioCorp to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast on November 7, 2019 Following its 2019 Annual Meeting

17:43 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Sept. 4, 2019 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB, OTCQX: NIOBF, FSE: BR3) announces that it will conduct its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain) at the offices of Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, 1550 17th Street, Suite 500, Denver, CO 80202.

The Company also will host a conference call and live webcast with members of the public at 10:30 a.m. Mountain on Thursday, November 7, 2019, following the conclusion of its 2019 Annual Meeting.  Providing the update will be Mark Smith, NioCorp's CEO and Executive Chairman, and Scott Honan, President of Elk Creek Resources Corp.

Those wishing to participate in the listen-only conference call or webcast can do so according to the instructions below:

Listen-Only Conference Call:

Those wishing to join the listen-only conference call can do so by calling the long-distance toll numbers listed below and using this passcode:  765-863-513

Australia

+61 2 8355 1054

Italy

+39 0 247 92 13 02

Austria

+43 7 2081 5505

Mexico

+52 55 5004 8758

Belgium

+32 28 93 7012

Netherlands

+31 202 251 019

Brazil

+55 11 4118-4900

New Zealand

+64 9 887 3310

Canada

+1 (647) 497-9368

Norway

+47 21 93 37 52

Denmark

+45 32 72 03 83

Spain

+34 932 75 2011

Finland

+358 942 72 1062

Sweden

+46 853 527 829

France

+33 974 590 053

Switzerland

+41 435 5015 63

Germany

+49 691 7489 926

United Kingdom

+44 20 3713 5022

Ireland

+353 15 360 736

United States

+1 (914) 614-3429

Internet Webcast:

In order to view the webcast, participants must pre-register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3323419431778761228.  After registering, confirmation emails will be sent with information about joining the webinar.  Members of the public can submit questions during the live webcast using the online webcast tool, or by sending questions in advance via email to jim.sims@niocorp.com.

A recording of the webcast will be made available following the event on NioCorp's website at http://www.niocorp.com.

Source:  NioCorp Developments Ltd.
@NioCorp $NB $NIOBF $BR3 #Niobium #Scandium #ElkCreek

For More Information: Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications.  Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance.  Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells.  Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niocorp-to-host-live-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-7-2019-following-its-2019-annual-meeting-300911713.html

SOURCE NioCorp Developments Ltd.


Mineninfo

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

NioCorp Developments Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JVJG
CA6544841043
www.niocorp.com
