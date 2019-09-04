Energold Announces Issuance of Management Cease Trade Order and Resignation of Three Directors

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 - Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD:TSX.V) (EGDFF:US) (FRANKFURT:X9X) ("Energold" or the "Company") announced today that it has been granted a management cease trade order ("MCTO") by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, and a reciprocal MCTO by the Ontario Securities Commission. Energold previously announced on August 29, 2019 that it would not be filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and the related management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "Required Filings") by the deadline of August 29, 2019 (the "Filing Deadline"). Energold made an application to the securities commissions under National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") requesting that a MCTO be imposed in respect of the late filing, rather than a cease-trade order prohibiting trading in all of the Company's securities.

Should the Company fail to file the appropriate default status reports (the "Default Status Reports") as prescribed by NP 12-203, the securities commissions or regulators may, as a result, impose an issuer cease-trade order prohibiting trading in all of the securities of Energold. The Company expects to file the Required Filings by October 28, 2019.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly Default Status Reports in the form of news releases so long as it remains in default due to the failure to file the Required Filings.

The Company also confirms that, at the date hereof, there are no insolvency proceedings against it and no other material information concerning the affairs of Energold that has not been generally disclosed. As disclosed in prior press releases, the Company is facing a liquidity crisis and is working diligently on potential strategic alternatives (including divestitures or restructuring).

In addition, the Company today announced that Wayne Lenton, Mike Beley and Alastair McBain have each resigned from its Board of Directors with immediate effect. Energold thanks Mr. Lenton, Mr. Beley and Mr. McBain for their service and dedication. The remaining directors of the Company are James Coleman, Mark Corra and Frederick Davidson.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early-stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

On behalf of the Directors of Energold Drilling Corp.,

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President, CEO

