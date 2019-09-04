Cache Exploration Inc. Receives Approval for Gold Project in Mali Africa

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - September 4, 2019 - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company", or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY) is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement dated May 1, 2019, between Cache Exploration Inc. and Rachid Mogabgab, whereby the company will acquire a 100-per-cent mineral interest in the BC gold property located in Mali, Africa.

In consideration, the company will pay cash in the amount of $210,000 ($135,000 in the first year) over two years and issue 2.5 million shares to the vendor upon closing.

BC Gold Property

The BC Gold property is located in southwestern Mali. It is easily accessible by road, and is two hours drive from the capital Bamako. The property is underlain by Birimian volcano-sedimentary rocks and granitic intrusives. The first work in the area started in 1989 with the Or Bagoe project, consisting of geochemical prospecting on a 1,000-metre by 250-metre grid. In 1998, the technical assistance to the mineral sector project reanalyzed the samples obtained during the Or Bagoe project. Anomalous results were obtained for the BC Gold property with the highest being 9.9 grams per tonne Au.

In 2014-2015, a Spanish operator established a medium-size gravity plant to process material from a pit dug on the property. In 2015 the operations stopped, no reason was given, and no production records were reported. In 2017, during the course of a National Instrument 43-101 report, a site visit was completed and eight samples collected from the pit and assayed by the General Society of Surveillance (SGS) laboratory in Bamako. The size of the pit was evaluated at 6,500 square metres, some samples were taken from gold panner rejects, and others were taken in situ. Gold results varied from 1.6 to 220.28 g/t Au including four results over 100 g/t Au. Geophysical, geological and soil sampling surveys followed by drilling are suggested to resume exploration on the property.

Donald Theberge, PEng, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical mining information provided on the BC Gold property.

Private Placement

Cache has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units at $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one-half additional common share at an exercise price of $0.075 per warrant share. The warrant share is exercisable for two years from the date of issue of the warrant.

Incentive Stock Options

Cache will be issuing 4,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $0.05 per stock option. The options are exercisable for 5 years from the date of issue. Options announced on June 25, 2019 were not issued by the company.

About Cache Exploration's Kiyuk Lake Gold Property

The Kiyuk Lake Property covers 590 square kilometers in Kivalliq Region - Southwest Nunavut. The 2017 drill program confirmed and extended a known target and discovered significant gold mineralization at a new target area, East Gold Point (see Company Press Release, October 26, 2017).

At Rusty Zone the Company not only confirmed that mineralization extends to 200m below surface but also intersected a previously unknown high-grade phase of 8m of 26.4 g/t gold. At the same time, the Company discovered extensive mineralization at East Gold Point with 64 m at 1.5 g/t gold and 10 m at 6.5 g/t gold.

Prospecting returned two +5 g/t gold samples and the till campaign isolated two new anomalous areas that offer compelling evidence for further possible discovery.

Kiyuk Lake 2017 Drilling Highlights (True width not determined yet)

- KI17-001 at Rusty Zone returned 8m at 26.4 g/t gold from 108m - KI17-004 at Rusty Zone returned 122m at 1.8 g/t gold from 188m - KI17-005 at newly discovered East Gold Point Zone intersected:

64m at 1.5 g/t gold from 35m and

10m of 6.5 g/t gold from 248m

Prospecting samples returned:

- 5.57 g/t gold from west of the Rusty Zone - 5.60 g/t gold grab sample from north of Kiyuk Lake and from the newly identified Nansen target area

One to two kilogram till samples collected in the field were screened to -230 mesh at the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia before being digested using a dilute aqua regia digestion of a 30g subsample (code AQ252) and analyzed by ICP-MS for a suite of 37 elements, including gold. Data accuracy and precision is monitored with certified reference materials submitted with the samples and field duplicates, as well as through monitoring of laboratory internal standards and pulp duplicates.

Drill core and rock samples are bagged and sealed and submitted to SGS in Red Lake, Ontario for sample preparation. Sample preparation involves crushing 2m lengths of split drill core to a nominal 75% passing 2mm, followed by pulverization of a 250-g split to a nominal 85% passing 75 microns. Gold analysis is completed in the SGS Red Lake lab with a 50g fire assay and AAS finish (code GE-FAA515). Samples returning >10g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (code GO-FAG505). Control samples (certified reference materials, coarse blanks and 1/4 core duplicates) were inserted on a regular basis. Laboratory internal standards, coarse crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are also monitored. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision and contamination on an ongoing basis.

Please click http://cacheexploration.com/CAY-NR-10-26-17 to view:

- Plan map of the Rusty Zone and East Gold Point - Detailed section showing the recent KI17-004 drill results - Plan map of the East Gold Point Zone - Detailed section showing the recent KI17-005 drill results - Maps of rock and till sampling results

Qualified Person

Chris Pennimpede, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration and Director for the Company is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical mining information on Kiyuk Lake provided in this release.

