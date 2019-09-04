Teck Announces Dominic Barton to Step Down from Teck Board

VANCOUVER, Sept. 04, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that Dominic Barton will step down from Teck’s Board of Directors, effective immediately, to assume the role of Canada’s Ambassador to China. Mr. Barton joined Teck’s Board in September 2018 and was appointed Chair of the Board on October 1, 2018.



Sheila Murray, Chair of Teck’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, will assume the role of acting Board Chair as the Board institutes a process to identify a long term replacement for Mr. Barton. Ms. Murray has recently retired as the President of CI Financial Corp. and had a distinguished career practicing corporate and securities law prior to joining CI. She was elected to Teck’s Board in 2018.

Teck wishes to thank Mr. Barton for his contribution to governance at Teck and extends its congratulations to Mr. Barton on his new appointment. His depth of experience and global perspective make him uniquely qualified to assist Canada in continuing to build its relationship with China.

