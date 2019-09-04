Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Teck Announces Dominic Barton to Step Down from Teck Board

23:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Sept. 04, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that Dominic Barton will step down from Teck’s Board of Directors, effective immediately, to assume the role of Canada’s Ambassador to China. Mr. Barton joined Teck’s Board in September 2018 and was appointed Chair of the Board on October 1, 2018.

Sheila Murray, Chair of Teck’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, will assume the role of acting Board Chair as the Board institutes a process to identify a long term replacement for Mr. Barton. Ms. Murray has recently retired as the President of CI Financial Corp. and had a distinguished career practicing corporate and securities law prior to joining CI. She was elected to Teck’s Board in 2018.

Teck wishes to thank Mr. Barton for his contribution to governance at Teck and extends its congratulations to Mr. Barton on his new appointment. His depth of experience and global perspective make him uniquely qualified to assist Canada in continuing to build its relationship with China.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Teck Resources Ltd.

Teck Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
858265
CA8787422044
www.teck.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap