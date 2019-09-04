Fidelity Minerals Corp. Completes Private Placement

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - September 4, 2019 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced in its News Releases dated June 12, 2019 and July 12, 2019. The Company has issued, including the first tranche that closed on July 12, 2019, a total of 12,078,000 units at $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $603,900. Each unit consists of one common share and a half transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.06 per share for one (1) year following the closing date. The securities issued pursuant to the final tranche of the private placement are subject to a four month hold period that expires on January 5, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is an emerging gold producer focusing on unlocking value from advanced stage mining assets in Peru. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value, now anchored by Lions Bay Capital Inc.

