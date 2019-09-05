Cleveland-Cliffs to Webcast Presentation by Lourenco Goncalves at Upcoming Credit Suisse Conference

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today said it will be webcasting its company update presentation by Lourenco Goncalves at the 32nd Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference next week.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of the presentation.

When: September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Web Address: www.clevelandcliffs.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs’ employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency.

Contact

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patricia Persico

Director, Corporate Communications

(216) 694-5316

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Paul Finan

Director, Investor Relations

(216) 694-6544