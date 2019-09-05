Black Tusk Resources elects Earnest Brooks to Geological Advisory Board

2019-09-05 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Mr. Richard Penn reports

Black Tusk Resources Inc. has named Earnest A. Brooks, B.Sc., CIM, P.Geo., to the Geological Advisory Board.



Earnest A. Brooks, B.Sc., CIM, P. Geo, holds a Geology Major from the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Science degree. Mr. Brooks is a member of the Newfoundland Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (APEGN).

Earnest Brooks has over 20 years of experience in the Timmons, Ontario Mining camp and brings a wealth of mining knowledge to Black Tusk Resources. He was the Chief Mining Geologist for Patino Mines (Chibougamau) Ltd. Underground mining operations, a small-scale copper mine feeding a 3000 tons per day single mill that became the largest Gold producer in Quebec by 1975 T a 3000 tpd at 0.1 opt.

Mr. Brooks worked as Exploration Geologist for Brunswick Mining Ltd., Bathurst, NB., a large-scale open pit and underground trackless mining operation. He previously served as a member of the Association of Professional Geologists (APGO) for several years and has operated in the field as an exploration geologist and supervisor for various projects in Labrador, Newfoundland and New Brunswick. He managed mineral projects for First Narrows Resources Corp., that was drilled off and advanced the Chester Copper deposit to a 43-101 compliant copper resource suitable for a small-scale mining operation.

