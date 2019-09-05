Menü Artikel
SilverCrest Announces Stock Option Grants

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 5, 2019 - SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX: SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 975,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $8.21 per share for a five year term expiring September 4, 2024. The stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

The stock options shall vest as to 25% of the Optioned Shares on each of December 4, 2019, March 4, 2020, June 4, 2020, and September 4, 2020, respectively.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 mineral concessions, of which the Company has 100% ownership of where all the resources are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Project resulting in numerous discoveries that are being evaluated for economic viability and potential production in the future. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metals mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

For Further Information:

SilverCrest Metals Inc.
Contact: Jacy Zerb, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1730
Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313
Toll Free: 1-866-691-1730 (Canada & USA)
Email: info@silvercrestmetals.com
Website: www.silvercrestmetals.com
570 Granville Street, Suite 501
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47540


SilverCrest Metals Inc.

SilverCrest Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A141Q2
CA8283631015
www.silvercrestmetals.com
