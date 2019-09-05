American Battery Metals, Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, September 5, 2019 - American Battery Metals (OTCQB:ABML), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

American Battery Metals Corp.

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

