Forum to Present at the Metals Investor Forum and Engages Investor Relations

Vancouver, September 5, 2019 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC), an energy metals explorer with active Copper and Ni-Cu-PGE projects in Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to attend the Metals Investor Forum taking place at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver on Friday, September 6th and Saturday, September 7th.

Chalcocite drill core from its Janice Lake sedimentary copper project will be on display at the Company's booth. Rio Tinto continues drilling at Janice Lake as part of its $3 million commitment to exploration under its $30 million option agreement to earn 80% interest from Forum.

Mr. Mazur's corporate presentation highlighting the Company's active Janice Lake Copper and Love Lake Ni-Cu-PGE exploration projects, in addition to its seven drill ready Athabasca uranium projects is scheduled for 10:40 AM, immediately following John Kaiser of Kaiser Research Online from 10:20 -10:40 AM.

PRESENTATION TIME & DATE: Saturday, September 7, at 10:40 AM

LOCATION: Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver - Spanish Ballroom and Promenade

TITLE: "Pursuing North America's Next Major Energy Metals Discovery"

Information about the Metals Investor Forum can be obtained by visiting the following website link: https://metalsinvestorforum.com/about/

Forum is also pleased to announce it has engaged Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. ("Kaye Wynn"), a Vancouver based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company. Kaye Wynn will receive cash compensation totaling $4,000 per month for an initial term of 3 months. After the 3 month term, the agreement may be extended, subject to a 30-day termination notice by either party. Kaye Wynn will also receive 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of one year, all in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options will vest quarterly over twelve months. Upon termination of the agreement, any vested options will be cancelled after 30 days.

The Company is arm's length to Kaye Wynn and prior to the grant of options outlined above, Kaye Wynn had no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities.

The engagement of Kaye Wynn for investor relations services is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kaye Wynn

Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. has developed a network of investors, brokers, analysts, media contacts, and industry professionals. Based in Vancouver Canada, we work closely with our clients to get their message out to our proprietary network and the broader investment community. We also provide Consulting services for Start-Ups, Public Relations and Marketing Strategies, and access to Venture Capital.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

