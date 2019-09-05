Irving Resources Reports a Letter of Intent with Sumitomo Corporation

VANCOUVER, Sept. 05, 2019 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has signed a letter of intent with Sumitomo Corporation to engage in discussions concerning potential business transactions including, but not limited to, investment in Irving and joint venture of Irving’s assets. Such discussions are inclusive of Newmont Goldcorp Corp., an existing large shareholder of Irving. The letter is non-binding. Proposed discussions might or might not result in a binding agreement, and any binding agreement reached between the parties will be promptly announced.



“Sumitomo Corporation and Newmont Goldcorp Corp. have established a long-term working relationship having advanced a number of mining projects beginning with the Batu Hijau mine, Indonesia, approximately 23 years ago,” Commented Akiko Levinson, President and Director of Irving. “We are very excited to have an open door to discuss ways Sumitomo Corporation might join Newmont Goldcorp Corp. to support Irving’s efforts to explore for gold in Japan.”

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in Republic of Malawi. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

