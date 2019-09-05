Providence Appoints Strategic Committee Advisor

September 5, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) ("the Company") is extremely pleased to announce that Mr. Joseph A. Carrabba has accepted the appointment to join the committee of strategic advisors.

Mr. Carrabba has recently been appointed Executive Chairman of Winston Gold Corp. He also serves as a director on the boards of Timken Steel Corporation, Aecon Group and NioCorp. He recently stepped down from the board of Newmont Gold where he served for ten years as the Chair of the Safety and Sustainability Committee.

Mr. Carrabba also served as a Chairman, President and CEO of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a publicly held international mining and natural resources company, from 2006 until his retirement in 2013.

Prior to joining Cliffs, Mr. Carrabba gained broad experience in the mining industry throughout North America, Asia, Australia and Europe. He was the former General Manager of the Weipa Bauxite operations of Comalco Aluminum and served in a variety of leadership roles with Rio Tinto, most significantly as President and CEO of Rio's Diavik Diamond mine.

Mr. Carrabba holds a Bachelor's degree in Geology from Capital University and a MBA from Frostburg State University in Maryland.

After visiting the historic, high-grade producing Providence Group of Gold Mines in late August. Mr. Carrabba stated: "I am excited about the potential for the property to host significant gold mineralization".

Ron Coombes states, "The Company very much looks forward to working with Mr. Carrabba as we continue to explore the past producing Providence Group of Gold Mines Property"

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

Mobile: 1(604)724-2369

Email: info@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.