Tamino Minerals, Inc. on Geologic Report

MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2019 - "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- the Company has prepared a Summary of our Geologic Report on its El Volcan Property on its website. Our most important advisors wanted to actually discuss the fact that the document we have presented was signed off by our Chief Geologist. Mr. Jorge Lopez signed off the Geologic Report prepared on El Volcan along with Geologist Richard Tschauder.



Both Geologists make a great team and they came up with an interesting report that has generated expectations and eventually will evolve into a large number of alternatives on how to best develop this Gold & Silver Property in a prolific gold zone within the State of Sonora. Environmental Engineers are currently working on its Environmental Impact Study.

To download our newly updated Geologic Report you must visit our Website in www.taminominerals.ca within the following link to download the presentation:

In essence the company also explains within this summarized version the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and our latest achievements. All of this will enable the company to finalize an audit as it does have access to a Property of Merit-Exploration Target. The Company will be ready to present its NI 43-101 Report in the near future.

As mentioned before the company is planning on making a substantial reduction on its Authorized Share Count from 1 Billion Common Shares to 650 Million Shares. The number of Outstanding Shares is 370,585,278.

Not long ago the Company requested a Share Position Report from DTCC which reported that the company has a total float in the market of 149,167,818 common shares through the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation -DTCC-.

Substantial progress is being made with respect to logistical and operational aspects to begin its Exploration Program on its El Volcan Property. Our budget does include activities such as Sampling, Mapping, Geophysics and Drilling.

The company is currently is in conversations with various Venture Capital Firms and will report on progress made.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing State in Sonora.

