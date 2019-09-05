Pasco Provincial Municipality Meeting - The Advantages of Reprocessing Tailings and Environmental Remediation

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2019 - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR", or the "Corporation") reports that the Provincial Mayor of Pasco, Marco De La Cruz invited CDPR to present the merits of reprocessing tailings and mineral waste together with environmental remediation. The initiative coincided with strong expectation that the CDPR project will begin soon and subsequently lead to major investments in Cerro de Pasco.

The Provincial Municipality meeting took place on August 27, 2019 at Cerro de Pasco and was hosted by the Provincial Mayor of Pasco. The meeting was also attended by the Mayor of the District of Simon Bolivar, Pablo Valentin Malgarejo, as well as the Mayor of the District of Paragsha, Jaime Zalada and leaders from the local community of Quiulacocha, Miguel Baldeon Hermitano and his Board of Directors, as well as journalists and members of the general public.

CDPR took the opportunity to invite Professor Bernhard Dold, a leading scientist from the University of Lulea, Sweden, in the field of sustainable mining, to explain the benefits and philosophy of reprocessing mineral waste. Professor Dold who has committed many years of research in Cerro de Pasco itself, presented how it is possible to recover minerals from discarded waste accumulated over many years. He explained that waste deposits contain a variety of elements such as zinc, copper, lead, silver, gold and critical elements that can be readily recovered today using up-to-date technology and methods. He emphasized that the grade of mineral present in mine waste can be higher than grades available in many primary mines throughout the world and as such should in many cases be explored and classified as mineral resources and not waste. Furthermore, Professor Dold shared his philosophy on sustainable mining practices through the goal of achieving zero waste, long term future mine planning, long term urban planning and creation of a circular economy. In the same context he also explained how discarded pyrite could be used for the generation of heat and inert materials for building material products.

During the meeting, Manuel Rodriguez Mariategui, Executive Director of CDPR responded to many questions raised by participants relating to project timing, technologies to be applied, number of employees and duration. He thanked the local leaders and members of the Quiulacocha community for their commitment to the project and confirmed that documentation for permits and surrounding tailings areas submitted to the Ministry of Energy and Mines is moving forward. When asked about the Corporation's action with regard to the existing processing and milling facilities he declined to respond for the time being, in view of the restrictions related to a confidentiality agreement.

CDPR Senior management states: "We are happy to have engaged in this constructive dialogue with the local stakeholders. CDPR's goal is to be fully transparent and informative regarding all our efforts. The local stakeholders are clearly as excited as we are to open a new chapter in history of Cerro de Pasco. We are now more confident than ever that the local authorities and communities understand and support our project and initiatives aimed at making Cerro de Pasco great again."

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a resource management company attuned to the most demanding environmental, social and legal compliance required by global institutions and investors. The key strategic strength of the Corporation is an unparalleled knowledge of the challenges and opportunities presented by the minerals endowment within the city of Cerro de Pasco combined with a highly experienced and practical team of both Peruvian and international management. The key focus of the Corporation will be on developing the El Metalurgista mining concession using advanced geo-resource and industrial development solutions in order to secure long-term economic operational sustainability in harmony with a healthy and prosperous local population.

