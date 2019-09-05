Avalon Advanced Materials to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, September 5, 2019 - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL, OTCQB:AVLNF) will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th at the Essex House, New York City.

Avalon’s President & CEO, Donald Bubar, will be at the Summit to discuss Avalon’s progress with over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing metals and minerals with growing demand in clean technology. The company has three advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility puts the company in a unique position to utilize its critical minerals portfolio to help create a more efficient, sustainable supply chain of cleantech materials from the primary resource to the end-use customer.

Avalon’s advanced stage mineral projects include:

East Kemptville Tin: a closed mine site with a perpetual environmental liability associated with acid mine drainage. Avalon plans to apply an innovative model utilizing new ore-sorting process technology to extract value (tin) out of waste materials and create an economic solution to fully remediate long term environmental liability.

Separation Rapids Lithium: a deposit in Northwestern Ontario containing the rare high purity lithium mineral petalite that has growing demand in the specialty glass industry, where it contributes to making a more durable glass product. Petalite can also be used to make a high purity lithium hydroxide product. Avalon intends to ultimately serve both markets and is presently working with glass makers to ensure that the petalite product meets their needs.

Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements: in addition to its heavy REE-enriched Basel Zone ore, Nechalacho hosts near-surface resources rich in Neodymium-Praseodymium, with potential for near-term, small-scale development. In 2019, Avalon and Cheetah Resources Pty Ltd. announced they would be collaborating to develop these Nd-Pr zones. The new, small scale Nd-Pr development model is amenable to the application of low-impact, low-cost ore-sorting technology.

About Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

