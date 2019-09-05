Nippon extends the McDowell vein to the East of the mining lease intersecting 4.56 g/t Au over 2m at 286m

Brossard (Quebec) - TheNewswire - September 5th, 2019 Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP), is pleased to provide an update on the most recent developments regarding the Rocmec 1 gold property. In order to maintain its claims surrounding its mining lease at Rocmec 1, the company has drilled a 400m exploration hole located to the east of the permitted mining lease with an azimuth of 351N and dip of -50 degrees collared in NAD83 at 611974E & 5344664N. Drill hole RS-19-01 intersected 4.56 g/t Au over 2m core length including 6.45 g/t over 1m. The exploration hole proved to be successful and shows there is potential to extend the gold mineral resources to the east.

Hole ref. # From(m) To(m) Length(m) Sample Certificate Sample Au g/t RS-19-01 284.5 285.0 0.5 21275 RY19193301 21275 0.622 RS-19-01 285.0 285.5 0.5 21276 RY19193301 21276 0.303 RS-19-01 285.5 286.0 0.5 21277 RY19193301 21277 <0.005 RS-19-01 286.0 286.5 0.5 21278 RY19193301 21278 0.023 RS-19-01 286.5 287.0 0.5 21279 RY19193301 21279 1.56 RS-19-01 287.0 287.5 0.5 21280 RY19193301 21280 3.79 RS-19-01 287.5 288.0 0.5 21281 RY19193301 21281 7.91 RS-19-01 288.0 288.5 0.5 21282 RY19193301 21282 4.99

At the request of the MERN and to demonstrate its good faith on maintaining the site in good condition, while operations were suspended, the company has undertaken reclamation work on a certain portion of the Rocmec 1 site in compliance with its authorizations. Reclamation work at Rocmec 1 is under the supervision of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. and involves removal of steel and wood scrap, terrain levelling and covering of pads with soil.

Rocmec 1 project

The Rocmec 1 project is located in the Dasserat Township, Province of Quebec on the shores of the Labyrinthe Lake. It is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of Rouyn-Noranda and is easily accessible from Route 117 and the frontier gravel road separating Quebec and Ontario and a secondary gravel road to the site. The property was acquired in October 2005, dewatering and rehabilitation of the mine commenced in January 2006. To date, Nippon Dragon has invested approximately $33,000,000 in rehabilitating the property, surface and underground infrastructure, diamond drilling, equipment and drifting. The property includes a 100m deep two compartment shaft, an 844 metre decline allowing access to five levels (50, 70, 90,110 and 130 metres). On these levels a total of 1700 metres (drifts and cross-cut drifts) were driven. The Rocmec 1 ore body is well defined by diamond drill holes. The 2010 NI 43-101 states mineral resources of 570,300 tonnes of measured and indicated at 6.52 g/t for 119 500 ounces of gold and 1.51Mt of inferred at 7.4 g/t for 359 000 ounces of gold.

QA/QC

The drilling was done in NQ by MultiDrilling of Rouyn-Noranda under supervision of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.'s technical team. Sampling normally consists of cutting the core into equal halves along its main axis and shipping one of the halves to the ALS laboratory for preparation and analysis by fire assay for gold. A comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates, was used and results are in line with expected results allowing the public disclosure of the results.

Qualified Person

The content of the technical information of this press release has been prepared and reviewed by Claude Duplessis Eng. of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. acting as qualified person for this press release.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

??The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

??Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and

??The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Donald Brisebois, President & CEO (450) 510-4442 dbrisebois@nippondragon.com

