Blue Star Completes Camp, Starts 2,000m Drill and Prospecting Program at Hood River

Vancouver, September 5, 2019 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fall exploration program on the Hood River concessions in Nunavut is underway. The field camp is constructed with facilities for 24 persons complete with core logging and cutting, and sample handling for shipping to assay. The diamond drill has commenced operation and is producing NQ-sized core and is scheduled to finish the 2,000 meter program by the end of September. In addition, three teams of geologists with assistants are logging and sampling the core and mapping and sampling on-strike zones of gold mineralization that were partially delineated by BHP in the 1990's.

Stephen Wilkinson, the Company's CEO and President commented, "With up to 2,000 meters of diamond drilling planned and our detailed surface mapping and sampling, Blue Star is intending to demonstrate the North Fold Nose gold zone and associated gold mineralization on the Hood River concessions hold the potential for new and accretive gold resources."

Blue Star's 2019 Exploration Plans

Several priority drill targets exist within the Hood River concessions. Blue Star has elected to focus on a series of gold occurrences that are on-strike and north of the Ulu Mining Lease's advanced Flood gold zone and appear related to the 5 km long Ulu regional fold. The North Fold Nose gold zone ("NFN") is within part of the Ulu fold that extends for 2 km from the Ulu lease boundary north. It is reported that several gold occurrences are located on this trend including the NFN, the Bizen and the Apex Veins. In 2014, the Company sampled the NFN taking 18 channel samples that had an average width of 0.92m and graded 6.94 grams/tonne gold (g/t Au) and 7.66 grams/tonne silver (g/t Ag).

The Company's 2019 sampling and mapping program will be concentrating on the Ulu fold gold occurrences with particular focus on the Bizen and Apex Veins. Compilations of the historical and Blue Star's sample assays from these on-strike zones have been encouraging. This year's surface sampling and mapping work will be used for siting future diamond drill targets.

The current diamond drilling is in-filling and expanding previous high-grade results. BHP tested the NFN with 5 diamond drill holes in 1990 and 1991. Diamond drill hole 90VD-81 intersected the NFN on the east fold limb and returned 6.03m grading 7.31 g/t Au, including 25.63 g/t Au over 1.54m at a vertical depth of 60m. Drill hole 91VD-111 was drilled underneath 90VD-81 the following year and returned 9.16 g/t Au over 6.88m, including 54.94 g/t Au over 0.95m and 0.25m grading 18.2 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 95m below surface. Blue Star recognizes the NFN as an excellent priority candidate among the others for the Company's comprehensive program of highly detailed geological mapping and sampling of the surface showings with the complementary 2019 drilling program.

Qualified Person

Warren Robb P.Geo. is Blue Star's exploration manager and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the geological information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver exploration company focused on gold exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc., owns the highly prospective 8,015 ha Hood River gold property located contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. Blue Star has recently exercised its option to acquire the Ulu, an advanced gold and silver project and awaits regulatory approvals for the transmittal of the lease and assignment of the permits and licenses. (See Blue Star's news dated - July 29, 2019).

Blue Star has 129.6 million shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange with the symbol: 5WP. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

