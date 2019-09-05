EnGold Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, September 5, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the remaining $180,000 of the Company's $500,000 flow-through private placement (4,545,455 flow-through shares at $0.11 per share) announced June 24th, 2019 (the "Financing") is expected to close by October 3rd, 2019, subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. A $320,000 first tranche of the Financing closed July 2nd, 2019.

Exploration at EnGold's 100% owned Lac La Hache copper, gold, silver property is ongoing. Soil sampling of the Scorpio and Aurizon Gold West zones is now complete with samples submitted for analysis and drilling of the Aurizon Gold South structure is expected to commence September 9th.

About EnGold

EnGold (www.engold.ca) is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Engold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and failure to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding plans to raise financing for operations, future exploration programs and operation plans and anticipated timing for completion of the next tranche of the financing. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. EnGold disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire service or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47574