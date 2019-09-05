Tajiri Finalizes Purchase of the Reo Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to report that it has finalized its option to purchase 100% interest in the Reo Gold Project, Burkina Faso. Following a final payment of US$150,000 to vendor, Middle Island Resources ('Middle Island'), made August 26th, 2019, the Company now owns 100% undivided interest in the regional scale, advanced stage, gold exploration project. Planning of the Company's maiden exploration program has been ongoing for some time and is targeted to commence following the end of the wet season, likely mid-October 2019.

About the Reo Project

The Reo Project is of regional scale, covering 1,002 square KM at the confluence of the prolific Houndé and Boromo greenstone belts which are hosts to several substantial gold deposits of including: Karma 3.8Moz, Bissa 6.6Moz, Hounde 4.9Moz and Mana 8.6 Moz (reported inclusive of all P&P reserves and all M,I&I Resources). Two advanced stage prospects exist within the tenement package and the project as a whole has been subject to:

70,000m Geochem Auger drilling.

Complete project coverage by a 100m line spaced airborne magnetic and radiometric survey.

67,148m of RAB Drilling (1,918 holes) 22,150m of Air core Drilling (439 holes) 12,791m RC Drilling (146 holes) and 1,649m Diamond Core Drilling (11 holes).

8km2 IP/Resistivity surveys.

This work has resulted in the discovery of two advanced exploration targets in the form of the near surface K4/K5 Zone, and the high-grade Morley Zone, where results are typified by holes MMRC096 intersecting 12m at 4.99 g/t Au, and KRAC011 with 34m at 16.48g/t Au, respectively. These and the plethora of additional results have outlined targets that in managements opinion warrant targeted resource definition drilling, and assessment of the potential for economic development.

About Tajiri Resources

Tajiri is a gold exploration company focused on high potential greenstone gold deposits for development or sale. The Company currently holds substantial exploration assets in Guyana, South America and Burkina Faso, West Africa.

