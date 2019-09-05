Gatling Exploration to Attend 2019 Precious Metals Summit, Colorado

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - September 5, 2019 - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR) (OTC:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2019 Precious Metals Summit in Colorado, USA.

Event and Booth Details

- Event: 2019 Precious Metals Summit, Colorado

- Date: September 10-13, 2019

- Location: Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado, USA

- Company Website: www.gatlingexploration.com

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: 1-888-316-1050

Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Website: www.gatlingexploration.com

