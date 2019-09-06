AWALÉ RESOURCES - Correction - Completion of Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 - Awalé Resources Limited. (ARIC-TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Awalé") wishes to correct the news release published earlier today wherein the Company announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 19,220,900 common shares of the Company, at a price of 9 cents ($0.09) per share and not 0.9 cents as earlier reported. All other details of the earlier September 5, 2019 "Completion of Financing" release remain the same.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AWALE RESOURCES LTD.

"Glen Parsons"

Glen Parsons, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Awale Resources