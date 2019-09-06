A.I.S. Resources Produces Next 1,000 Tonnes Manganese and Receives Strong Buying Interest at Ulanqab FerroAlloyNet Manganese Conference

VANCOUVER, Sept. 06, 2019 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announced today that 1,000 tonnes of manganese has been mined, consistent with our production target of 1,000 tonnes to be produced every two weeks.

AIS Resources’ Updated Highlights of Our Current Manganese Production:

600 of the next 1,000 tonnes has been bagged and readied for road transport to the port.

At the port, bags will be emptied and loose manganese ore will be loaded in containers thereby eliminating the $60 bag cost per container. More importantly, this shipping method enables AIS to completely fill the containers and ship higher tonnage, reducing shipping cost per tonne.

To date, government customs analysis has certified the 21 containers sent at 43.24% Mn and 1.57% Fe.

The next shipment of 1,000 tonnes is expected to be shipped mid-September with a total of 2,000 tonnes to be completed by the end of September.

AIS Resources’ Contractor Working On the Victor Mine

Two excavators are currently working at the Victor mine site and two more pits will be opened at the San Jorge mine allowing us to fulfill our production schedule. This helps us continue to move toward our short-term target of producing 10,000 tonnes a month.

AIS President Attends FerroAlloyNet 16th International Manganese Products Conference

AIS Resources CEO, Phillip Thomas attended the FerroAlloyNet Conference where he engaged a number of significant buyers and traders in discussions to buy manganese from AIS in Peru. There was a strong preference for buying from Peru versus Brazil or Africa due to the country’s stable production environment and mining focus.

"I am delighted with the positive reception our manganese product received at the Conference," stated Phillip Thomas, President and CEO. "We have significant interest from buyers at the prices we are seeking for the manganese grades we are producing. We continue to expand our production capacity and our logistics team is producing all the required documentation and analysis certificates."

About AIS Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer that is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru, and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

