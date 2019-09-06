GoGold to Present at Upcoming Conferences and Provides Summary of Los Ricos Exploration to Date

Trading Symbol: TSX: GGD

Shares Outstanding: 185,823,461

HALIFAX, Sept. 6, 2019 - GoGold Resources Inc.'s (TSX: GGD) ("GoGold", "the Company") President and CEO, Brad Langille, will present at the upcoming Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on September 13, 2019 at 12:45PM EST, and Denver Gold Group's Gold Forum Americas in Denver, Colorado on September 17, 2019 at 10:40AM EST.

"This will be a great opportuny to present the results of our very successful drilling campaign at Los Ricos, as well as Parral's production currently outperforming any of the Company's past quarters, to the attendees of the upcoming conferences. A long section and list of all of our drill holes to date are included below," said Brad Langille, President and CEO.

Figure 1 is a longitudinal section summary of all the holes drilled at Los Ricos to date and is available at https://gogoldresources.com/component/rsfiles/preview?path=diagrams%252FLosRicos_LongSec_20190904.pdf.

Figure 2 provides a 3D view of the Los Ricos property surrounding the historical underground workings at the Main Area, with the location of the other zones shown.

Detailed intersections for all holes drilled to date are shown below in Table 1.

Table 1















Hole ID Comment From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGG-19-001 Main 71.0 106.5 35.5 1.24 284.7 5.04 HW zone 71.0 81.0 10.0 1.27 249.1 4.59 Open Stope3 81.0 82.5 1.5 * * * FW zone 82.5 106.5 24.0 1.31 317.3 5.54 including 91.5 98.0 6.5 3.32 905.8 15.39 LRGG-19-002 Main 26.5 54.1 27.6 1.56 159.0 3.68 including 28.4 34.0 5.6 5.52 525.0 12.52 LRGG-19-003 Main 145.0 165.4 20.4 2.21 318.7 6.45 including 145.0 155.5 10.5 4.26 608.0 12.36 including 146.0 153.2 7.2 6.17 869.5 17.77 LRGG-19-004 Main 96.5 99.0 2.5 0.04 27.2 0.40 LRGG-19-005 Main 121.0 131.8 10.8 0.19 53.8 0.91 LRGG-19-006 Main 107.1 132.0 25.0 0.33 35.7 0.81 including 119.7 122.5 2.8 1.41 52.6 2.11 LRGG-19-007 Main 149.5 161.2 11.7 0.68 88.8 1.87 including 163.0 169.1 6.1 0.58 141.9 2.47 LRGG-19-008 Main 109.4 131.7 22.4 4.13 182.1 6.55 including 127.5 130.5 3.0 25.08 533.9 32.20 and 134.7 147.6 12.9 0.17 31.5 0.59 LRGG-19-009 Main 34.5 55.7 21.2 7.66 1270.2 24.60 including 37.8 44.7 6.9 21.97 3717.6 71.54 LRGG-19-010 Open Stope3 97.5 99.0 1.5 - - - Main 99.0 117.8 18.8 0.37 67.9 1.27 including 102.2 106.7 4.5 0.96 119.5 2.55 LRGG-19-011 Main 253.0 271.5 18.5 1.20 140.3 3.07 including 261.8 270.3 8.4 2.16 227.8 5.19 LRGG-19-012 Main 220.3 238.0 17.8 0.59 82.7 1.69 including 224.5 238.0 13.5 0.77 100.4 2.11 including 228.5 235.5 7.0 1.16 131.9 2.92 LRGG-19-013 Main 163.9 179.5 15.6 0.78 194.7 3.38 including 166.0 174.8 8.8 1.30 296.5 5.25 including 166.0 168.2 2.2 2.09 331.7 6.52 LRGG-19-014 Main 204.3 218.5 14.2 1.10 126.8 2.79 including 208.3 216.0 7.7 1.94 209.3 4.73 and 224.5 228.0 3.5 0.16 26.5 0.51 LRGG-19-015 Main 23.4 40.5 17.1 0.71 67.9 1.62 including 27.0 32.6 5.6 1.68 137.2 3.51 Open Stope3 40.5 43.7 3.2 * * * Main 43.7 54.0 10.3 1.19 85.0 2.33 including 43.7 49.0 5.3 2.02 138.1 3.87 LRGG-19-016 Main 80.8 85.8 5.0 0.52 160.6 2.66 Open Stope3 85.8 88.3 2.5 * * * including 91.7 98.1 6.3 2.14 336.7 6.63 LRGG-19-017 Main 83.2 115.2 32.0 0.80 178.8 3.18 including 83.2 94.5 11.3 1.46 347.8 6.10 LRGG-19-018 Main 258.5 279.9 21.4 0.81 170.1 3.08 including 263.2 276.0 12.9 1.24 262.4 4.74 including 268.5 276.0 7.5 1.78 342.4 6.35 LRGG-19-019 Main 23.0 27.5 4.5 1.50 196.6 4.13 Open Stope3 27.5 29.7 2.2 * * * Main 29.7 43.5 13.8 0.63 86.0 1.78 including 29.7 33.9 4.2 1.52 198.3 4.17 LRGG-19-020 Main 43.8 58.7 14.9 1.78 106.4 3.20 including 45.0 52.0 7.0 3.48 155.6 5.55 LRGG-19-021 Main 9.0 16.5 7.5 0.09 18.1 0.33 Open Stope3 16.5 22.5 6.0 * * * Main 22.5 38.1 15.6 1.15 113.5 2.67 including 22.5 29.0 6.5 2.38 236.5 5.54 LRGG-19-022 Main 170.4 193.7 23.3 1.78 201.5 4.47 including 171.5 181.5 10.0 3.58 389.6 8.78 LRGG-19-023 Main 34.0 58.0 24.0 0.61 126.0 2.29 including 34.0 48.7 14.7 0.93 200.8 3.61 LRGG-19-024 Main 25.0 30.0 5.0 0.36 30.8 0.77 LRGG-19-025 Main 34.9 59.5 24.6 1.30 135.0 3.10 including 34.9 50.4 15.5 2.00 203.3 4.71 LRGG-19-026 Main 4.0 9.7 5.7 1.29 201.1 3.98 Open Stope3 9.7 11.3 1.6 * * * Main 11.3 29.5 18.2 0.16 34.5 0.62 LRGG-19-027 Main 38.3 51.0 12.7 1.08 169.8 3.34 including 38.3 45.0 6.7 1.83 268.1 5.40 and 60.0 65.0 5.1 0.28 23.4 0.59 LRGG-19-028 Main 34.5 62.0 27.5 1.21 133.5 2.99

including 35.1 46.0 11.0 2.93 293.9 6.85 LRGG-19-029 Main 28.5 31.5 3.0 0.99 157.1 3.09 Open Stope3 31.5 34.1 2.6 * * * Main 34.1 34.7 0.6 1.64 300.3 5.64 Open Stope3 34.7 39.0 4.3 * * * Main 39.0 41.0 2.0 0.12 19.4 0.38 LRGG-19-030 San Juan 128.7 145.5 16.9 0.54 67.8 1.45

including 138.0 143.0 5.0 1.46 147.9 3.43 LRGG-19-031 Main 25.5 31.7 6.2 1.17 157.8 3.27 LRGG-19-032 Main 38.5 56.0 15.5 0.53 84.2 1.66 including 38.5 47.2 8.7 0.75 94.3 2.01 including 42.3 45.0 2.7 2.04 216.6 4.93 LRGG-19-033 Main 31.0 53.5 17.1 1.59 364.2 6.45

including 31.0 36.6 5.6 3.81 818.1 14.72

including 43.0 53.5 10.5 0.52 142.5 2.42 LRGC-19-001 Cerro Colorado 23.3 27.2 3.9 1.59 177.3 3.95 LRGC-19-002 Cerro Colorado 0.0 3.5 3.5 3.27 90.4 4.47 LRGC-19-003 Cerro Colorado 2.0 8.5 6.5 1.38 39.0 1.90 LRGC-19-004 Cerro Colorado 6.5 18.0 11.5 1.28 107.2 2.71 including 7.3 11.0 3.7 3.36 294.6 7.29 LRGC-19-005 Cerro Colorado 30.0 37.0 7.0 0.18 11.5 0.33 and 43.5 56.5 13.0 0.12 16.4 0.34 LRGC-19-006 Cerro Colorado 0.0 11.5 11.5 0.56 10.3 0.70 LRGC-19-007 Cerro Colorado 53.8 56.0 2.2 0.28 27.3 0.64 and 68.5 77.0 8.5 0.06 15.7 0.27

1. Not true width 2. AuEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 3. Voids from historical underground workings, no sample

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release related to Los Ricos and drilling results.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company's Parral Tailings project produces silver and gold at a low cash cost. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

