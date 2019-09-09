Josemaria Resources Inc. Provides Update on Feasibility Study Progress at Josemaria which Hosts Probable Reserves of 6.5 Million Ounces of Gold, 6.5 Billion Pounds of Copper, and 29 Million Ounces of Silver

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2019 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm - JOSE) (the "Company" or "Josemaria") is pleased to announce that the Feasibility Study ("FS") is progressing well and planning is underway for an extensive field program to advance the development of its 100% owned Josemaria copper-gold (Cu-Au) project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Commenting on the Company's progress and the upcoming program, President and CEO Wojtek Wodzicki stated, "Reserve definition and geotechnical drilling completed last field season once again highlighted the shallow, high-grade intervals typical of the early production years at Josemaria. We are reminded again that Josemaria has the potential to be a significant gold producer, as well as a major copper producer, with the Pre-Feasibility Study projecting average annual gold production of 350,000 ounces for the first three years and 230,000 ounces annually life of mine. Feasibility work remains on schedule for completion in Q2 2020. The upcoming season will focus on collecting additional information required for the Feasibility Study, along with environmental and social programs in support of future project permitting and eventual project development. With the support of the Lundin family trusts, who are our largest shareholders, we are looking forward to further advancing the Josemaria project and continuing to deliver value for our shareholders. The San Juan Provincial government strongly supports the development of additional mines in the Province and we look forward to working with them to develop Josemaria into a project that will benefit our shareholders and the people of Argentina."

A summary of the proposed 2019/2020 field program is discussed below, and the Company continues to review all financing options with respect to the work plan.

Water Supply Drilling

Following up on a successful water supply investigation program completed during the 2018/2019 field season, work this year is targeting more comprehensive understanding of the ground water basin to aid in design of the water supply well field. Accordingly, four large diameter production scale wells and a basin-wide water balance will be developed in order to provide an assessment of the sustainability of the aquifers under different pumping scenarios. Long term pump tests are planned at these wells and additional pump tests will be carried out at the six well locations drilled last season. Ongoing monitoring of all water supply wells, in addition to six new groundwater monitoring wells, will fill out this season's program.

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)

Environmental baseline data collection and studies will continue in support of the ESIA for the project with multiple field campaigns and monitoring programs planned. Ausenco (Vector Argentina S.A.) has been engaged to compile the baseline data and lead the development of the ESIA in support of future project permitting.

Site Geotechnical Work

A series of geotechnical boreholes and test pits are planned to cover the proposed plant, waste dump, tailings and other infrastructure locations to confirm FS design criteria for ground conditions, site characterization, and foundation support. This confirmatory program follows the investigative geotechnical work complete last field season.

Condemnation Drilling

Approximately 2,000 metres of condemnation drilling over the proposed plant, waste dump, tailings and other infrastructure locations is planned to ensure these installations do not sterilize any potential additional mineralized material that might contribute to future expansions or extension of the project's mine life.

Metallurgical Sampling

The Company is planning two dedicated drill holes for the collection of additional bulk metallurgical samples with a focus on confirmatory comminution and flotation variability testing.

About Josemaria

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its 100% owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".

Josemaria Mineral Reserve Statement

Category (all domains) Tonnage Grade Contained Metal (Mt) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) Cu (billion lbs) Au Ag

(million oz) (million oz) Proven - - - - - - - - Probable 1,008 0.29 0.21 0.92 0.41 6.5 6.5 28.8 Total 1,008 0.29 0.21 0.92 0.41 6.5 6.5 28.8



Notes to accompany Josemaria mineral reserve statement: 1. Mineral reserves have an effective date of 20 November 2018. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Mr. Robert McCarthy, P.Eng. 2. The mineral reserves were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves, as prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council. 3. The mineral reserves were based on a pit design which in turn aligned with an ultimate pit shell selected from a Whittle™ pit optimization exercise. Key inputs for that process are:

• Metal prices of $2.95/lb Cu, $1,225/oz Au; $19.00/oz Ag

• Mining cost of $1.80/t ore and waste at a reference elevation of 4180 m, plus cost adjustments of $0.016/t/10m bench above reference and $0.025/t/10 m bench below reference

• Processing cost of $3.60/t ore milled

• General and administration cost of $0.80/t milled

• Sustaining capital costs of $0.55/t

• Pit slope angles varying from 42° to 46°

• Process recoveries are based on grade. The average recovery is estimated to be 85% for Cu, 65% for Au and 66% for Ag

• CuEq was calculated using total payable revenue from all metals in the mine plan, converting to payable copper, and back calculating for grade based on life of mine average copper recoveries and payables 4. Mining dilution is estimated to be 5%. 5. Ore loss is assumed to be 1%. 6. The mineral reserve has an economic cut-off, based on NSR, of $4.95/t for direct mill feed. 7. There are 711 Mt of waste in the ultimate pit. The strip ratio is 0.71 (waste:ore). 8. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Totals may not sum due to rounding as required by reporting guidelines.

For details on the Mineral Reserve Estimate, refer to the Technical Report dated December 19, 2018 and titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" with an effective date of November 20, 2018 (the "Technical Report") which is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.josemariaresources.com).

Qualified Persons

Technical disclosure for the Josemaria Project included in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, P. Eng. (BC). Mr. Carmichael is Josemaria's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Additional information regarding exploration, drilling, data verification, and the mineral resource estimate for the Josemaria project can be found in the Technical Report. The Technical Report was prepared for Josemaria Resources by SRK Consulting (Canada) ("SRK"). The Qualified Persons, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for the Technical Report are Fionnuala Devine, P.Geo., of Merlin Geosciences, Robin Kalanchey, P.Eng., of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (Canada), Gino Zandonai, MSc. (CSM), CP (RM CMC #0155), Robert McCarthy, P.Eng., of SRK Consulting (Canada), Scott Elfen, P.E., of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (Canada), Neil Winkelmann, B.E. (Mining), MBA (FAusIMM), of SRK Consulting (Canada), and Bruno Bontrager, P.Eng., of Knight Piésold (Vancouver), all of whom are independent of Josemaria Resources.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 8, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

On behalf of the board of directors of Josemaria Resources,

Wojtek Wodzicki,

President and CEO,

Josemaria Resources Inc.

