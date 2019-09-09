K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results From Kora
- Drill Hole KMDD0166 records multiple intersections including 7.43 m at 24.52 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.35% Cu (25.14 g/t AuEq) plus 3.97 m at 16.55 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu (17.1743 g/t AuEq)
- Drill Hole KMDD0168 records multiple intersections including 4.05 m at 20.53 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.29% Cu (21.09 g/t AuEq) plus 12.95 m at 20.30 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag and 0.98% Cu (22.12 g/t AuEq)
- Drill Hole KMDD0170 records multiple intersections including 9.81 m at 6.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (6.54 g/t AuEq) plus 5.56 m at 8.09 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 0.02% Cu (8.40 g/t AuEq) plus 8.88 m at 18.98 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 1.55% Cu (21.57 g/t AuEq)
- Drill Hole KMDD0133 records multiple intersections including 11.93 m at 5.53 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.29% Cu (5.99 g/t AuEq) plus 17.48 m at 6.05 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag and 0.52% Cu (7.31 g/t AuEq) plus 31.43 m at 3.56 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag and 0.68% Cu (4.80 g/t AuEq)
- Drill Hole EKDD0002 from surface records multiple intersections including the Judd Vein with 4.70 m at 4.98 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.02% Cu (5.22 g/t AuEq) plus Kora – 6.84 m at 2.83 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu (3.39 g/t AuEq) plus 4.24 m at 1.98 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 1.75% Cu (4.99 g/t AuEq)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the continuing diamond drilling of the Kora North Extension of the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.
The results for the latest 10 diamond drill holes completed from both surface and underground into the Kora North deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1 and 2 respectively. The second hole drilled from surface recorded both K1 and K2 intersections as well as the first significant Judd Vein intersection, approximately 500 metres north of the known intersections recorded by the previous owners Highlands Pacific and Barrick Gold Corp.. A plan showing the surface expressions of the Irumafimpa, Kora and Judd Vein Systems is shown in Figure 3.
John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The latest results include the first significant Judd Vein intersection of 4.7 metres at 5.22 g/t AuEq from one of the surface rigs, over 500 metres to the North of the previous intersections reported by Highlands and Barrick. This reinforces the potential of the Judd Vein system, which is located approximately 200 metres to the East of the Kora system and known to have a surface strike length of over 2,000 metres. Other results yet again show the very high continuity of the K1 and K2 lodes with K92 drilling, confirming the vertical extent to be in excess of 1,100 metres with a known strike of over 1,000 metres. These latest results again show that the Kora system remains open both at depth and along strike.”
Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling
|Hole_id
|From
(m)
|To (m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
width
(m)
|Gold g/t
|Silver
g/t
|Copper
%
|Gold
equivalent
|Comment
|KMDD0127
|217.60
|229.30
|11.70
|4.86
|8.16
|6
|0.37
|8.84
|K1
|including
|217.60
|218.54
|0.94
|0.39
|9.11
|8
|0.10
|9.38
|including
|218.54
|219.10
|0.56
|0.23
|25.60
|6
|0.20
|26.00
|including
|219.10
|219.61
|0.51
|0.21
|0.39
|1
|0.02
|0.44
|including
|219.61
|220.86
|1.25
|0.52
|5.72
|3
|0.06
|5.86
|including
|220.86
|221.72
|0.86
|0.36
|0.83
|2
|0.05
|0.93
|including
|221.72
|223.40
|1.68
|0.70
|15.30
|1
|0.06
|15.41
|including
|223.40
|223.68
|0.28
|0.12
|0.72
|2
|0.02
|0.78
|including
|223.68
|224.60
|0.92
|0.38
|1.93
|2
|0.14
|2.18
|including
|224.60
|225.00
|0.40
|0.17
|1.02
|6
|0.12
|1.29
|including
|225.00
|226.40
|1.40
|0.58
|5.21
|5
|0.14
|5.50
|including
|226.40
|227.60
|1.20
|0.50
|0.95
|7
|0.05
|1.12
|including
|227.60
|228.66
|1.06
|0.44
|3.12
|10
|0.15
|3.49
|including
|228.66
|229.30
|0.64
|0.27
|38.50
|41
|5.12
|47.38
|KMDD0127
|229.30
|230.00
|0.70
|0.29
|2.00
|2
|0.04
|2.10
|KMDD0127
|230.00
|231.00
|1.00
|0.42
|1.28
|3
|0.08
|1.44
|KMDD0127
|235.00
|236.36
|1.36
|0.57
|1.03
|1
|0.05
|1.12
|KMDD0127
|236.36
|237.70
|1.34
|0.60
|1.84
|1
|0.03
|1.90
|KMDD0127
|240.30
|241.90
|1.60
|0.72
|5.34
|1
|0.23
|5.74
|KL
|including
|240.30
|241.18
|0.88
|0.40
|8.67
|1
|0.14
|8.91
|including
|241.18
|241.90
|0.72
|0.32
|1.26
|2
|0.36
|1.87
|KMDD0127
|247.00
|248.33
|1.33
|0.60
|1.42
|2
|0.05
|1.53
|KMDD0127
|250.00
|251.12
|1.12
|0.52
|1.90
|10
|0.10
|2.20
|KMDD0127
|253.00
|264.00
|11.00
|5.07
|0.61
|12
|1.07
|2.50
|K2
|including
|253.00
|254.00
|1.00
|0.46
|2.78
|37
|2.21
|6.86
|including
|254.00
|255.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.45
|9
|0.53
|1.43
|including
|255.00
|256.00
|1.00
|0.46
|1.52
|19
|0.66
|2.84
|including
|256.00
|257.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.28
|6
|0.33
|0.90
|including
|257.00
|258.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.09
|5
|0.70
|1.30
|including
|258.00
|259.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.12
|9
|0.86
|1.64
|including
|259.00
|260.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.14
|7
|1.37
|2.46
|including
|260.00
|261.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.24
|10
|1.50
|2.82
|including
|261.00
|262.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.19
|7
|0.55
|1.17
|including
|262.00
|262.90
|0.90
|0.42
|0.15
|8
|0.54
|1.13
|including
|262.90
|264.00
|1.10
|0.51
|0.67
|10
|2.34
|4.61
|KMDD0127
|297.05
|298.06
|1.01
|0.47
|4.33
|50
|0.77
|6.24
|KMDD0166
|57.47
|64.9
|7.43
|5.38
|24.52
|4
|0.35
|25.14
|K1
|including
|57.47
|57.68
|0.21
|0.15
|0.1
|3
|1.20
|2.09
|including
|57.68
|58.28
|0.6
|0.43
|0.16
|1
|0.61
|1.17
|including
|58.28
|58.96
|0.68
|0.49
|0.38
|2
|0.53
|1.27
|including
|58.96
|59.53
|0.57
|0.41
|56.2
|6
|0.35
|56.85
|including
|59.53
|59.84
|0.31
|0.22
|5.39
|3
|0.64
|6.46
|including
|59.84
|60.33
|0.49
|0.35
|0.93
|3
|0.51
|1.79
|including
|60.33
|60.8
|0.47
|0.34
|275.8
|36
|0.93
|277.79
|including
|60.8
|61.06
|0.26
|0.19
|8.33
|2
|0.15
|8.61
|including
|61.06
|61.97
|0.91
|0.66
|3.55
|1
|0.03
|3.62
|including
|61.97
|62.83
|0.86
|0.62
|3.47
|1
|0.01
|3.50
|including
|62.83
|63.2
|0.37
|0.27
|0.98
|1
|0.03
|1.04
|including
|63.2
|63.9
|0.7
|0.51
|11.1
|1
|0.01
|11.13
|including
|63.9
|64.9
|1
|0.72
|1.53
|2
|0.41
|2.22
|KMDD0166
|71.59
|75.56
|3.97
|2.91
|16.55
|5
|0.34
|17.17
|K2
|including
|71.59
|72.1
|0.51
|0.37
|19.3
|5
|0.20
|19.70
|including
|72.1
|72.75
|0.65
|0.48
|1.99
|10
|1.29
|4.22
|including
|72.75
|73.3
|0.55
|0.40
|3.84
|4
|0.09
|4.04
|including
|73.3
|74
|0.7
|0.51
|13.9
|4
|0.23
|14.33
|including
|74
|74.45
|0.45
|0.33
|13.2
|2
|0.14
|13.46
|including
|74.45
|75
|0.55
|0.40
|2.8
|1
|0.04
|2.88
|including
|75
|75.3
|0.3
|0.22
|46
|5
|0.24
|46.46
|including
|75.3
|75.56
|0.26
|0.19
|82.5
|7
|0.14
|82.83
|KMDD0166
|82.58
|83
|0.42
|0.31
|1.3
|14
|13.68
|23.78
|KMDD0166
|83
|83.6
|0.6
|0.44
|1.2
|16
|0.37
|2.01
|KMDD0168
|47.52
|51.57
|4.05
|2.94
|20.53
|7
|0.29
|21.09
|K1
|including
|47.52
|47.8
|0.28
|0.20
|53.5
|14
|0.15
|53.93
|including
|47.8
|48.5
|0.7
|0.51
|2.41
|2
|0.07
|2.55
|including
|48.5
|49.02
|0.52
|0.38
|1.43
|1
|0.19
|1.75
|including
|49.02
|49.32
|0.3
|0.22
|5.68
|5
|0.26
|6.17
|including
|49.32
|49.98
|0.66
|0.48
|0.56
|12
|0.81
|2.04
|including
|49.98
|50.3
|0.32
|0.23
|51.8
|3
|0.20
|52.17
|including
|50.3
|50.6
|0.3
|0.22
|32.5
|2
|0.11
|32.71
|including
|50.6
|51.57
|0.97
|0.70
|38.5
|12
|0.26
|39.08
|KMDD0168
|56.53
|56.73
|0.2
|0.15
|3.89
|2
|0.10
|4.07
|KMDD0168
|70.80
|83.75
|12.95
|8.82
|20.30
|18
|0.98
|22.12
|K2
|including
|70.8
|71.4
|0.6
|0.41
|10.3
|19
|3.53
|16.30
|including
|71.4
|71.6
|0.2
|0.14
|0.39
|6
|0.41
|1.14
|including
|71.6
|71.95
|0.35
|0.24
|26.2
|81
|7.23
|39.04
|including
|71.95
|72.95
|1
|0.68
|163
|48
|1.01
|165.27
|including
|72.95
|73.25
|0.3
|0.20
|142
|115
|6.67
|154.37
|including
|73.25
|73.64
|0.39
|0.27
|45.6
|39
|0.80
|47.42
|including
|73.64
|74.1
|0.46
|0.31
|8.15
|47
|1.39
|11.03
|including
|74.1
|74.77
|0.67
|0.46
|7.45
|33
|2.21
|11.48
|including
|74.77
|75
|0.23
|0.16
|1.14
|7
|0.39
|1.87
|including
|75
|76
|1
|0.68
|1.42
|22
|0.89
|3.15
|including
|76
|77
|1
|0.68
|0.05
|2
|0.01
|0.10
|including
|77
|77.7
|0.7
|0.48
|0.12
|1
|0.10
|0.29
|including
|77.7
|78.24
|0.54
|0.37
|3.04
|7
|0.07
|3.25
|including
|78.24
|78.84
|0.6
|0.41
|0.08
|2
|0.35
|0.67
|including
|78.84
|79.5
|0.66
|0.45
|1.6
|8
|0.38
|2.33
|including
|79.5
|80.23
|0.73
|0.50
|0.23
|3
|0.06
|0.37
|including
|80.23
|81.2
|0.97
|0.66
|0.15
|3
|0.26
|0.61
|including
|81.2
|82
|0.8
|0.54
|0.15
|2
|0.24
|0.57
|including
|82
|82.48
|0.48
|0.33
|0.57
|1
|0.18
|0.87
|including
|82.48
|83.18
|0.7
|0.48
|10.1
|5
|0.07
|10.28
|including
|83.18
|83.75
|0.57
|0.39
|5.18
|7
|0.53
|6.13
|KMDD0168
|86
|87
|1
|0.68
|1.33
|16
|0.71
|2.70
|KMDD0170
|66.87
|81.13
|14.26
|9.81
|6.15
|7
|0.19
|6.54
|K1
|including
|66.87
|67.72
|0.85
|0.58
|1.01
|5
|0.45
|1.77
|including
|67.72
|68.16
|0.44
|0.30
|0.31
|4
|0.46
|1.06
|including
|68.16
|68.54
|0.38
|0.26
|4.39
|15
|1.21
|6.43
|including
|68.54
|69.36
|0.82
|0.56
|45.21
|8
|0.62
|46.26
|including
|69.36
|69.62
|0.26
|0.18
|12.10
|31
|0.26
|12.90
|including
|69.62
|70.38
|0.76
|0.52
|0.20
|2
|0.10
|0.38
|including
|70.38
|70.78
|0.4
|0.28
|0.11
|1
|0.13
|0.32
|including
|70.78
|71.4
|0.62
|0.43
|40.08
|1
|0.21
|40.42
|including
|71.4
|72.1
|0.7
|0.48
|0.14
|1
|0.05
|0.24
|including
|72.1
|72.68
|0.58
|0.40
|0.09
|1
|0.03
|0.16
|including
|72.68
|73.55
|0.87
|0.60
|0.01
|3
|0.01
|0.06
|including
|73.55
|74.73
|1.18
|0.81
|0.14
|2
|0.20
|0.47
|including
|74.73
|75.45
|0.72
|0.50
|0.23
|2
|0.02
|0.28
|including
|75.45
|76.06
|0.61
|0.42
|0.14
|1
|0.01
|0.16
|including
|76.06
|76.4
|0.34
|0.23
|0.17
|1
|0.02
|0.21
|including
|76.4
|76.9
|0.5
|0.34
|3.39
|2
|0.36
|3.97
|including
|76.9
|77.4
|0.5
|0.34
|0.93
|3
|0.07
|1.07
|including
|77.4
|77.92
|0.52
|0.36
|14.62
|12
|0.07
|14.87
|including
|77.92
|78.68
|0.76
|0.52
|0.57
|1
|0.04
|0.64
|including
|78.68
|79
|0.32
|0.22
|9.90
|2
|0.09
|10.06
|including
|79
|79.45
|0.45
|0.31
|0.22
|1
|0.06
|0.32
|including
|79.45
|80
|0.55
|0.38
|0.07
|2
|0.16
|0.33
|including
|80
|80.43
|0.43
|0.30
|0.07
|2
|0.05
|0.17
|including
|80.43
|81.13
|0.7
|0.48
|8.05
|75
|0.19
|9.29
|KMDD0170
|86.74
|87.00
|0.26
|0.16
|4.25
|225
|4.85
|14.52
|KMDD0170
|90.50
|96.06
|5.56
|3.36
|8.09
|22
|0.02
|8.40
|KL
|including
|90.5
|91.43
|0.93
|0.56
|4.72
|36
|0.09
|5.31
|including
|91.43
|91.9
|0.47
|0.28
|78.50
|474
|0.17
|84.78
|including
|91.9
|92.73
|0.83
|0.50
|1.00
|4
|0.02
|1.08
|including
|92.73
|93.26
|0.53
|0.32
|1.51
|18
|0.12
|1.92
|including
|93.26
|93.7
|0.44
|0.27
|0.54
|6
|0.13
|0.82
|including
|93.7
|94.4
|0.7
|0.42
|0.91
|15
|0.45
|1.78
|including
|94.4
|95.1
|0.7
|0.42
|0.94
|13
|0.09
|1.25
|including
|95.1
|96.06
|0.96
|0.58
|0.58
|3
|0.03
|0.67
|KMDD0170
|99.35
|108.23
|8.88
|5.65
|18.98
|17
|1.55
|21.57
|K2
|including
|99.35
|100
|0.65
|0.41
|1.25
|4
|0.04
|1.35
|including
|100
|100.7
|0.7
|0.45
|1.83
|7
|0.07
|2.02
|including
|100.7
|101.4
|0.7
|0.45
|118.00
|42
|0.22
|118.87
|including
|101.4
|101.95
|0.55
|0.35
|2.04
|7
|0.22
|2.46
|including
|101.95
|102.48
|0.53
|0.34
|3.64
|32
|1.17
|5.84
|including
|102.48
|103.2
|0.72
|0.46
|2.39
|13
|0.59
|3.46
|including
|103.2
|103.74
|0.54
|0.34
|1.85
|11
|0.35
|2.52
|including
|103.74
|104.42
|0.68
|0.43
|3.86
|11
|0.85
|5.30
|including
|104.42
|105.05
|0.63
|0.40
|1.20
|58
|12.16
|20.54
|including
|105.05
|105.49
|0.44
|0.28
|15.46
|47
|6.61
|26.17
|including
|105.49
|105.7
|0.21
|0.13
|2.63
|15
|1.11
|4.52
|including
|105.7
|106.52
|0.82
|0.52
|16.89
|4
|0.54
|17.77
|including
|106.52
|107.23
|0.71
|0.45
|2.78
|2
|0.03
|2.84
|including
|107.23
|108.23
|1
|0.64
|51.50
|8
|0.36
|52.15
|KMDD0170
|116.00
|118.00
|2.00
|1.27
|8.67
|10
|0.24
|9.16
|KMDD0170
|121.00
|121.50
|0.50
|0.32
|1.25
|3
|0.04
|1.35
|KMDD0135
|193.00
|203.87
|10.87
|5.95
|1.99
|3
|0.09
|2.17
|K1
|including
|193
|194
|1
|0.55
|3.34
|3
|0.04
|3.44
|including
|194
|195
|1
|0.55
|1.46
|3
|0.03
|1.54
|including
|195
|196
|1
|0.55
|1.77
|3
|0.18
|2.09
|including
|196
|197
|1
|0.55
|4.20
|3
|0.09
|4.37
|including
|197
|197.7
|0.7
|0.38
|0.64
|5
|0.15
|0.93
|including
|197.7
|199.15
|1.45
|0.79
|0.09
|2
|0.15
|0.35
|including
|199.15
|200.87
|1.72
|0.94
|0.12
|3
|0.08
|0.28
|including
|200.87
|201.6
|0.73
|0.40
|4.14
|1
|0.03
|4.20
|including
|201.6
|202.5
|0.9
|0.49
|0.54
|3
|0.01
|0.60
|including
|202.5
|202.8
|0.3
|0.16
|2.49
|2
|0.01
|2.53
|including
|202.8
|203.18
|0.38
|0.21
|0.35
|1
|0.01
|0.37
|including
|203.18
|203.87
|0.69
|0.38
|8.18
|4
|0.26
|8.62
|KMDD0135
|329.30
|330.13
|0.83
|0.49
|2.54
|10
|0.02
|2.70
|KMDD0135
|334.66
|338.60
|3.94
|2.33
|0.13
|4
|0.25
|0.57
|K2
|including
|334.66
|335.5
|0.84
|0.50
|0.07
|9
|1.07
|1.83
|including
|335.5
|336.81
|1.31
|0.78
|0.10
|1
|0.02
|0.14
|including
|336.81
|337.77
|0.96
|0.57
|0.08
|2
|0.01
|0.12
|including
|337.77
|338.6
|0.83
|0.49
|0.30
|8
|0.06
|0.49
|KMDD0172
|70.40
|74.55
|4.15
|2.00
|7.36
|6
|0.89
|8.80
|K1
|including
|70.40
|71.40
|1.00
|0.48
|6.46
|8
|2.38
|10.20
|including
|71.4
|72.23
|0.83
|0.40
|1.07
|8
|0.87
|2.50
|including
|72.23
|72.68
|0.45
|0.22
|2.26
|8
|0.44
|3.04
|including
|72.68
|73.55
|0.87
|0.42
|0.76
|4
|0.20
|1.12
|including
|73.55
|74.55
|1.00
|0.48
|21.52
|3
|0.21
|21.88
|KMDD0172
|87.42
|91.00
|3.58
|3.74
|1.10
|13
|0.52
|2.06
|K2
|including
|87.42
|88
|0.58
|0.47
|0.17
|13
|3.30
|5.38
|including
|88
|89
|1
|0.82
|0.07
|1
|0.10
|0.24
|including
|89
|89.5
|0.5
|0.41
|0.50
|11
|0.11
|0.81
|including
|89.5
|90
|0.5
|0.41
|0.18
|2
|0.02
|0.23
|including
|90
|91
|1
|0.82
|3.49
|41
|0.18
|4.29
|KMDD0172
|100.80
|101.80
|1.00
|0.82
|1.02
|3
|0.13
|1.26
|KMDD0133
|215.55
|216.16
|0.61
|0.25
|3.58
|16
|2.51
|7.62
|KMDD0133
|268.74
|269.44
|0.70
|0.29
|1.34
|5
|0.17
|1.66
|KMDD0133
|280.83
|282.12
|1.29
|0.53
|2.70
|7
|2.29
|6.28
|including
|280.83
|281.44
|0.61
|0.25
|1.01
|1
|0.46
|1.72
|including
|281.44
|282.12
|0.68
|0.28
|4.21
|12
|3.93
|10.38
|KMDD0133
|286.00
|287.00
|1.00
|0.41
|1.47
|1
|0.05
|1.56
|KMDD0133
|293.30
|305.23
|11.93
|4.94
|5.53
|2
|0.29
|5.99
|K1
|including
|293.3
|294.26
|0.96
|0.40
|0.50
|1
|0.05
|0.58
|including
|294.26
|294.5
|0.24
|0.10
|5.72
|2
|0.38
|6.33
|including
|294.5
|294.84
|0.34
|0.14
|4.46
|4
|1.08
|6.17
|including
|294.84
|295.6
|0.76
|0.31
|36.10
|4
|0.39
|36.75
|including
|295.6
|296.55
|0.95
|0.39
|20.80
|3
|0.35
|21.38
|including
|296.55
|297.13
|0.58
|0.24
|2.80
|1
|0.14
|3.02
|including
|297.13
|298
|0.87
|0.36
|0.20
|1
|0.17
|0.48
|including
|298
|299
|1
|0.41
|1.78
|1
|0.26
|2.19
|including
|299
|299.68
|0.68
|0.28
|0.13
|1
|0.46
|0.84
|including
|299.68
|300.42
|0.74
|0.31
|0.41
|1
|0.38
|1.01
|including
|300.42
|301
|0.58
|0.24
|0.14
|1
|0.42
|0.79
|including
|301
|302
|1
|0.41
|0.04
|1
|0.04
|0.12
|including
|302
|302.45
|0.45
|0.19
|0.15
|1
|0.50
|0.93
|including
|302.45
|303.1
|0.65
|0.27
|0.13
|1
|0.45
|0.83
|including
|303.1
|303.22
|0.12
|0.05
|61.90
|7
|0.25
|62.37
|including
|303.22
|304
|0.78
|0.32
|0.08
|1
|0.12
|0.28
|including
|304
|304.8
|0.8
|0.33
|0.38
|1
|0.30
|0.85
|including
|304.8
|305.23
|0.43
|0.18
|7.81
|1
|0.08
|7.94
|KMDD0133
|306.42
|323.90
|17.48
|13.35
|6.05
|36
|0.52
|7.31
|KL
|Including
|306.42
|306.8
|0.38
|0.29
|5.36
|37
|0.60
|6.75
|Including
|306.8
|309.2
|2.4
|1.83
|5.13
|82
|0.79
|7.38
|Including
|309.2
|310
|0.8
|0.61
|6.16
|69
|0.78
|8.23
|Including
|310
|311
|1
|0.76
|2.89
|66
|0.65
|4.72
|Including
|311
|312.2
|1.2
|0.92
|1.15
|52
|1.96
|4.81
|Including
|312.2
|313.2
|1
|0.76
|0.93
|7
|0.73
|2.14
|Including
|313.2
|314
|0.8
|0.61
|28.30
|3
|0.24
|28.71
|Including
|314
|314.6
|0.6
|0.46
|0.25
|1
|0.31
|0.74
|Including
|314.6
|314.8
|0.2
|0.15
|0.11
|1
|0.11
|0.28
|Including
|314.8
|315.2
|0.4
|0.31
|1.56
|1
|0.20
|1.87
|Including
|315.2
|315.6
|0.4
|0.31
|75.40
|28
|0.32
|76.25
|Including
|315.6
|316
|0.4
|0.31
|0.37
|1
|0.13
|0.59
|Including
|316
|317
|1
|0.76
|0.09
|1
|0.15
|0.33
|Including
|317
|317.8
|0.8
|0.61
|0.09
|1
|0.19
|0.40
|Including
|317.8
|318.69
|0.89
|0.68
|0.28
|4
|0.37
|0.89
|Including
|318.69
|319
|0.31
|0.24
|0.50
|11
|0.37
|1.21
|Including
|319
|320
|1
|0.76
|0.67
|8
|0.07
|0.88
|Including
|320
|320.5
|0.5
|0.38
|0.74
|9
|0.15
|1.09
|Including
|320.5
|320.72
|0.22
|0.17
|0.56
|14
|0.16
|0.98
|Including
|320.72
|321.9
|1.18
|0.90
|0.62
|11
|0.11
|0.93
|Including
|321.9
|322.7
|0.8
|0.61
|10.76
|173
|0.74
|14.08
|Including
|322.7
|323.37
|0.67
|0.51
|23.31
|41
|0.43
|24.48
|Including
|323.37
|323.9
|0.53
|0.40
|1.72
|13
|0.12
|2.07
|KMDD0133
|328.57
|360.00
|31.43
|10.70
|3.56
|15
|0.68
|4.80
|K2
|Including
|328.57
|329.2
|0.63
|0.21
|5.06
|32
|0.68
|6.50
|Including
|329.2
|330
|0.8
|0.27
|0.54
|4
|0.20
|0.89
|Including
|330
|331
|1
|0.34
|1.69
|22
|0.64
|2.95
|Including
|331
|332
|1
|0.34
|0.23
|4
|0.32
|0.77
|Including
|332
|333
|1
|0.34
|1.26
|18
|1.15
|3.25
|Including
|333
|333.85
|0.85
|0.29
|0.12
|1
|0.08
|0.26
|Including
|333.85
|334.65
|0.8
|0.27
|0.08
|1
|0.10
|0.25
|Including
|334.65
|336
|1.35
|0.46
|0.73
|1
|0.14
|0.96
|Including
|336
|337
|1
|0.34
|2.34
|1
|0.17
|2.61
|Including
|337
|338
|1
|0.34
|4.79
|18
|2.03
|8.12
|Including
|338
|339
|1
|0.34
|0.51
|3
|0.18
|0.82
|Including
|339
|340.2
|1.2
|0.41
|1.24
|8
|1.00
|2.87
|Including
|340.2
|341.28
|1.08
|0.37
|3.28
|29
|2.91
|8.10
|Including
|341.28
|342.5
|1.22
|0.42
|0.69
|3
|0.22
|1.06
|Including
|342.5
|343
|0.5
|0.17
|0.81
|18
|0.23
|1.39
|Including
|343
|344.52
|1.52
|0.52
|4.01
|75
|0.54
|5.78
|Including
|344.52
|346
|1.48
|0.50
|23.38
|57
|0.46
|24.81
|Including
|346
|347
|1
|0.34
|4.62
|16
|0.73
|5.94
|Including
|347
|348
|1
|0.34
|0.53
|2
|0.37
|1.12
|Including
|348
|349
|1
|0.34
|0.29
|16
|0.49
|1.24
|Including
|349
|350
|1
|0.34
|0.08
|1
|0.13
|0.29
|Including
|350
|351.4
|1.4
|0.48
|5.02
|2
|1.02
|6.61
|Including
|351.4
|352.4
|1
|0.34
|30.02
|33
|2.64
|34.48
|Including
|352.4
|353.8
|1.4
|0.48
|0.29
|4
|0.27
|0.75
|Including
|353.8
|354.7
|0.9
|0.31
|1.74
|12
|1.22
|3.77
|Including
|354.7
|356.2
|1.5
|0.51
|0.70
|9
|0.93
|2.24
|Including
|356.2
|357.2
|1
|0.34
|0.63
|6
|0.37
|1.28
|Including
|357.2
|358
|0.8
|0.27
|1.30
|12
|0.26
|1.84
|Including
|358
|359
|1
|0.34
|0.81
|14
|0.28
|1.41
|Including
|359
|360
|1
|0.34
|1.28
|11
|0.20
|1.73
|KMDD0133A
|334.00
|359.10
|25.10
|8.55
|4.27
|22
|0.64
|5.53
|K2
|Including
|334
|334.2
|0.2
|0.07
|1.49
|35
|1.20
|3.77
|Including
|334.2
|334.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.80
|22
|0.23
|1.43
|Including
|334.8
|335.2
|0.4
|0.14
|1.16
|7
|0.23
|1.61
|Including
|335.2
|335.85
|0.65
|0.22
|1.10
|23
|0.33
|1.89
|Including
|335.85
|336.3
|0.45
|0.15
|0.70
|15
|0.34
|1.41
|Including
|336.3
|337
|0.7
|0.24
|0.96
|27
|0.35
|1.84
|Including
|337
|337.7
|0.7
|0.24
|10.10
|121
|0.81
|12.88
|Including
|337.7
|338.4
|0.7
|0.24
|3.09
|37
|0.26
|3.95
|Including
|338.4
|339
|0.6
|0.20
|0.62
|12
|0.13
|0.97
|Including
|339
|340
|1
|0.34
|0.44
|5
|0.05
|0.58
|Including
|340
|341
|1
|0.34
|0.46
|10
|0.34
|1.11
|Including
|341
|342
|1
|0.34
|0.13
|1
|0.08
|0.26
|Including
|342
|343
|1
|0.34
|0.12
|2
|0.06
|0.24
|Including
|343
|343.82
|0.82
|0.28
|0.22
|4
|0.04
|0.34
|Including
|343.82
|344.2
|0.38
|0.13
|10.90
|110
|0.41
|12.92
|Including
|344.2
|345
|0.8
|0.27
|0.41
|9
|0.18
|0.80
|Including
|345
|345.2
|0.2
|0.07
|0.19
|2
|0.03
|0.27
|Including
|345.2
|345.53
|0.33
|0.11
|16.50
|125
|0.26
|18.49
|Including
|345.53
|345.9
|0.37
|0.13
|1.99
|16
|0.32
|2.69
|Including
|345.9
|346.6
|0.7
|0.24
|61.30
|34
|0.78
|62.93
|Including
|346.6
|347.25
|0.65
|0.22
|13.30
|40
|1.30
|15.80
|Including
|347.25
|348
|0.75
|0.26
|0.13
|1
|0.14
|0.36
|Including
|348
|349
|1
|0.34
|0.25
|5
|0.23
|0.67
|Including
|349
|350
|1
|0.34
|0.15
|5
|0.24
|0.58
|Including
|350
|350.92
|0.92
|0.31
|0.17
|6
|0.36
|0.80
|Including
|350.92
|351.2
|0.28
|0.10
|0.53
|2
|0.33
|1.07
|Including
|351.2
|351.8
|0.6
|0.20
|9.46
|5
|1.93
|12.48
|Including
|351.8
|352.35
|0.55
|0.19
|15.90
|5
|6.10
|25.30
|Including
|352.35
|353.25
|0.9
|0.31
|0.44
|53
|0.34
|1.63
|Including
|353.25
|354.15
|0.9
|0.31
|1.23
|10
|0.35
|1.89
|Including
|354.15
|354.6
|0.45
|0.15
|9.71
|38
|3.81
|16.02
|Including
|354.6
|355.5
|0.9
|0.31
|1.20
|9
|0.78
|2.51
|Including
|355.5
|356.17
|0.67
|0.23
|3.99
|37
|2.88
|8.87
|Including
|356.17
|356.8
|0.63
|0.21
|0.46
|13
|0.61
|1.56
|Including
|356.8
|357.3
|0.5
|0.17
|2.82
|15
|0.24
|3.38
|Including
|357.3
|359.1
|1.8
|0.61
|2.47
|29
|0.40
|3.45
|KMDD0174
|108.08
|111.80
|3.72
|1.92
|4.01
|1
|0.10
|4.19
|K1
|including
|108.08
|108.65
|0.57
|0.29
|6.16
|1
|0.04
|6.23
|including
|108.65
|109.16
|0.51
|0.26
|14.50
|2
|0.16
|14.78
|including
|109.16
|109.62
|0.46
|0.24
|0.26
|1
|0.04
|0.33
|including
|109.62
|110.5
|0.88
|0.45
|1.07
|1
|0.28
|1.51
|including
|110.5
|110.8
|0.3
|0.16
|7.65
|3
|0.04
|7.75
|KMDD0174
|139.50
|144.30
|4.80
|4.42
|3.86
|2
|0.21
|4.20
|KL
|including
|139.5
|140.5
|1
|0.92
|12.50
|1
|0.10
|12.66
|including
|140.5
|141.5
|1
|0.92
|1.31
|1
|0.05
|1.40
|including
|141.5
|142
|0.5
|0.46
|2.42
|2
|0.13
|2.64
|including
|142
|142.27
|0.27
|0.25
|6.72
|2
|0.19
|7.04
|including
|142.27
|143.3
|1.03
|0.95
|0.66
|5
|0.48
|1.45
|including
|143.3
|144.3
|1
|0.92
|1.01
|1
|0.23
|1.38
|KMDD0174
|159.80
|163.90
|4.10
|2.30
|5.01
|18
|0.80
|6.47
|K2
|including
|159.8
|160.42
|0.62
|0.28
|0.75
|8
|0.06
|0.95
|including
|160.42
|161.42
|1
|0.45
|22.50
|40
|2.18
|26.34
|including
|161.42
|161.9
|0.48
|0.22
|1.08
|15
|0.55
|2.11
|including
|161.9
|162.9
|1
|0.45
|0.11
|27
|0.28
|0.88
|including
|162.9
|163.9
|1
|0.45
|1.08
|7
|0.50
|1.93
|including
|163.9
|164.9
|1
|0.45
|0.86
|6
|0.85
|2.23
|EKDD0002
|131.30
|136.00
|4.70
|4.23
|4.98
|17
|0.02
|5.22
|Judd
|EKDD0002
|131.30
|133.00
|1.70
|1.53
|1.56
|1
|0.02
|1.61
|Including
|131.30
|131.50
|0.20
|0.18
|2.80
|2
|0.04
|2.89
|Including
|131.50
|133.00
|1.50
|1.35
|1.40
|1
|0.02
|1.44
|EKDD0002
|133.00
|134.30
|1.30
|1.26
|0.25
|1
|0.01
|0.28
|EKDD0002
|134.30
|136.00
|1.70
|1.44
|12.75
|49
|0.01
|13.38
|Including
|134.40
|134.79
|0.39
|0.35
|46.30
|196
|0.03
|48.83
|Including
|134.79
|136.00
|1.21
|1.09
|1.93
|1
|0.01
|1.95
|EKDD0002
|253.96
|260.80
|6.84
|6.16
|2.83
|10
|0.28
|3.39
|K1
|Including
|253.96
|254.40
|0.44
|0.40
|0.85
|19
|0.56
|1.94
|Including
|254.40
|255.50
|1.10
|0.99
|1.33
|1
|0.03
|1.39
|Including
|255.50
|256.16
|0.66
|0.59
|2.11
|4
|0.10
|2.32
|Including
|256.16
|257.00
|0.84
|0.76
|0.74
|15
|0.53
|1.73
|Including
|257.00
|257.47
|0.47
|0.42
|0.65
|15
|0.35
|1.37
|Including
|257.47
|258.23
|0.76
|0.68
|0.76
|9
|0.12
|1.05
|Including
|258.23
|259.00
|0.77
|0.69
|0.92
|11
|0.25
|1.45
|Including
|259.00
|259.20
|0.20
|0.18
|0.44
|6
|0.23
|0.87
|Including
|259.20
|260.80
|1.60
|1.44
|8.64
|12
|0.41
|9.42
|EKDD0002
|284.80
|301.26
|16.46
|14.81
|0.72
|5
|0.36
|1.34
|KL
|EKDD0002
|284.80
|287.75
|2.95
|2.65
|2.53
|14
|0.37
|3.56
|Including
|284.80
|285.60
|0.80
|0.72
|9.34
|28
|0.21
|10.01
|Including
|285.60
|286.50
|0.90
|0.81
|0.24
|4
|0.18
|0.57
|Including
|286.50
|286.95
|0.45
|0.40
|0.25
|8
|0.35
|0.89
|Including
|286.95
|287.75
|0.80
|0.72
|0.63
|13
|0.75
|1.94
|EKDD0002
|287.75
|288.66
|0.91
|0.82
|0.18
|1
|0.05
|0.27
|EKDD0002
|288.66
|290.52
|1.86
|1.67
|0.18
|1
|0.05
|0.27
|EKDD0002
|290.52
|292.00
|1.48
|1.33
|0.07
|1
|0.01
|0.09
|EKDD0002
|292.00
|293.96
|1.96
|1.76
|0.14
|7
|0.98
|1.72
|Including
|292.00
|293.60
|1.60
|1.44
|0.08
|2
|0.05
|0.18
|Including
|293.60
|293.96
|0.36
|0.32
|0.38
|28
|5.12
|8.57
|EKDD0002
|293.96
|297.70
|3.74
|3.37
|0.04
|1
|0.01
|0.01
|EKDD0002
|297.70
|301.26
|3.56
|3.20
|0.74
|4
|0.78
|1.98
|Including
|297.70
|299.10
|1.40
|1.26
|0.07
|2
|0.16
|0.34
|Including
|299.10
|299.47
|0.37
|0.33
|2.64
|11
|2.57
|6.71
|Including
|299.47
|299.67
|0.20
|0.18
|2.80
|11
|2.53
|6.80
|Including
|299.67
|299.95
|0.28
|0.25
|2.96
|10
|2.49
|6.90
|Including
|299.95
|301.26
|1.31
|1.18
|0.12
|2
|0.30
|0.61
|EKDD0002
|322.40
|331.10
|8.70
|7.83
|1.20
|14
|1.13
|3.11
|K2
|EKDD0002
|322.40
|326.64
|4.24
|3.82
|1.98
|26
|1.75
|4.99
|Including
|322.40
|323.34
|0.94
|0.85
|3.10
|24
|2.81
|7.70
|Including
|323.34
|324.00
|0.66
|0.59
|3.31
|94
|3.15
|9.32
|Including
|324.00
|324.40
|0.40
|0.36
|2.92
|19
|1.24
|5.06
|Including
|324.40
|325.15
|0.75
|0.68
|1.66
|12
|1.34
|3.87
|Including
|325.15
|325.95
|0.80
|0.72
|0.67
|8
|0.81
|2.00
|Including
|325.95
|326.64
|0.69
|0.62
|0.50
|3
|0.82
|1.80
|EKDD0002
|326.64
|327.10
|0.46
|0.41
|0.20
|1
|0.24
|0.58
|EKDD0002
|327.10
|327.40
|0.30
|0.27
|0.26
|1
|0.24
|0.64
|EKDD0002
|327.40
|329.37
|1.97
|1.77
|0.38
|1
|0.11
|0.56
|EKDD0002
|329.37
|330.75
|1.38
|1.24
|0.19
|1
|0.06
|0.30
|EKDD0002
|330.75
|331.10
|0.35
|0.32
|2.58
|16
|5.58
|11.32
|EKDD0002
|339.70
|342.77
|3.07
|2.76
|0.32
|7
|0.90
|1.80
|K2HW
|Including
|339.70
|340.20
|0.50
|0.45
|0.12
|3
|0.28
|0.59
|Including
|340.20
|341.10
|0.90
|0.81
|0.11
|1
|0.07
|0.23
|Including
|341.10
|341.70
|0.60
|0.54
|1.01
|18
|0.92
|2.64
|Including
|341.70
|341.90
|0.20
|0.18
|0.08
|2
|0.18
|0.39
|Including
|341.90
|342.10
|0.20
|0.18
|0.18
|31
|5.74
|9.36
|Including
|342.10
|342.77
|0.67
|0.60
|0.25
|4
|1.25
|2.21
(1) Gold Equivalent uses copper price of US$2.90/lb; silver price of US$16.5/oz and gold price of US$1,300/oz
Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling
|Hole_id
|Collar location
|Collar orientation
|EOH
depth (m)
|Lode
|Local
north
|Local East
|mRL
|Dip
|Local
azimuth
|KMDD0127
|58928.26
|29936.08
|1210.87
|-54.3
|246.5
|316.6
|Kora North
|KMDD0166
|58883.42
|29869.57
|1208.84
|2.1
|239.5
|89.9
|Kora North
|KMDD0168
|58902.15
|29870.58
|1188.70
|37.0
|319.0
|127.2
|Kora North
|KMDD0170
|58901.34
|29868.94
|1189.56
|-41.1
|245.2
|125
|Kora North
|KMDD0135
|59042.01
|29951.58
|1194.66
|-59.8
|300.2
|419.1
|Kora North
|EKDD0001
|58951.75
|30074.96
|1872.42
|-56.5
|258.5
|525.2
|Kora North
|KMDD0172
|58901.19
|29868.64
|1194.46
|57.5
|243.2
|109.4
|Kora North
|KMDD0133
|58927.48
|29934.97
|1210.87
|-39.9
|218.7
|373.1
|Kora North
|KMDD0133A
|58927.48
|29934.97
|1210.87
|-39.9
|218.7
|437.2
|Kora North
|KMDD0174
|58900.85
|29868.97
|1189.57
|-48.6
|230.3
|268.5
|Kora North
|EKDD00002
|59205.00
|29992.00
|1779.50
|-64.3
|240.5
|382.4
|Kora North
The mineral resource estimate (shown in Table 3 and Table 4) for the Kora, Kora North and Irumafimpa deposits is based on the technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resources Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment of Kora North and Kora Gold Deposits, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” with an effective date of September 30, 2018 (the “Technical Report”) prepared by Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons.), M.Sc., MAIG, Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, Christopher Desoe BE (Min)(Hons), FAusIMM, RPEQ, MMICA, Lisa J. Park, BEng (Chem), GAICD, FAusIMM. Refer to the Company’s news release dated January 8, 2018 for a summary of the results of the PEA and details of the resource estimate.
Table 3 - Kora North Mineral Resource Estimate
|Global Mineral Resources Kora North Gold-Copper Mine - October 2018
|Category
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Copper
|AuEq
|Mt
|g/t
|Mozs
|g/t
|Mozs
|%
|Mlbs
|g/t
|Mozs
|Measured
|0.15
|18.7
|0.09
|8.9
|0.04
|0.5
|1.6
|19.6
|0.09
|Indicated
|0.69
|11.6
|0.26
|14.1
|0.31
|0.8
|11.8
|12.9
|0.29
|Total M & I
|0.85
|12.9
|0.35
|13.1
|0.36
|0.7
|13.3
|14.1
|0.39
|Inferred Total
|1.92
|10.7
|0.66
|13.3
|0.82
|0.7
|29.5
|11.9
|0.74
|M in table is millions.
Key Assumptions and Parameters
Mineralization comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, N-S striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 & K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined and provides a possible link between the two main vein systems.
Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5m and 1m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard.
QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the accuracy of the on-site analysis.
Core recovery of the mineral zone was initially 90%, this has improved to >95%. There is no relationship between core recovery and gold grade.
Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration and mineralization.
The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralisation in drillcore nominally at a 0.2 g/t Au cut off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.
Gold equivalent (AuEq) g/t was calculated using the formula Au g/t +(Cu% x 1.53) + Ag g/t x 0.0127. (No account of metal recoveries through the plant have been used in calculating the metal equivalent grade. However, production is currently achieving 93% metal recovery for both gold and copper and gold is currently providing 95% and copper 5% of the total revenue of the mine.)
Gold price US$1,300/oz; silver US$16.5/oz; copper US$2.90/lb.
Table 4 – Irumafimpa and Kora/Eutompi Resource Estimates
|Resource by Deposit and Category
|Deposit
|Resource
Category
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Copper
|Gold
Equivalent
|Mt
|g/t
|Moz
|g/t
|Moz
|%
|Mlb
|g/t
|Moz
|Irumafimpa
|Indicated
|0.56
|12.8
|0.23
|9
|0.16
|0.28
|37
|13.4
|0.24
|Inferred
|0.53
|10.9
|0.19
|9
|0.16
|0.27
|74
|11.5
|0.20
|Kora/Eutompi
|Inferred
|4.36
|7.3
|1.02
|35
|4.9
|2.23
|215
|11.2
|1.57
|Total Indicated
|0.56
|12.8
|0.23
|9
|0.16
|0.3
|4.0
|13.4
|0.24
|Total Inferred
|4.89
|7.7
|1.21
|32
|5.06
|2.0
|288
|11.2
|1.76
Notes:
- M in table is millions.
- Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate. Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers. Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.52+ Ag g/t*0.0141.
K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.
About K92
K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and has commenced an expansion of the mine. An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property was published in January 2019. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building experience.
ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,
John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Figure 1 - K1 Long Section
Figure 2 - K2 Long Section
Figure 3 – Plan Showing Irumafimpa, Kora and Judd Vein Systems
