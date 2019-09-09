Bemetals Returns High-Grade Zinc and Precious Metal Drill Intersection at Polymetallic South Mountain Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, September 9, 2019 - BeMetals Corp. (“BeMetals” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMET) is pleased to announce the initial assay results from its underground drill program at the Company’s high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver Project (“South Mountain” or the “Project”) in southwestern Idaho, U.S.A. The drilling program is designed to test potential extensions to the mineralized zones and confirm the grade distribution of the current polymetallic mineral resource estimate (See table 3 below). The drilling program is ongoing with further mineralized zones under geological logging, sampling and laboratory analysis. Borehole analytical results are expected to be released in batches as they become available.

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

Borehole SM19-002 intersected 10.51 metres grading 17.81% Zinc (“Zn”), 226 grams per tonne (“g/t”) Silver (“Ag”), 2.41 g/t Gold (“Au”), 1.59% Lead (“Pb”), and 0.16% Copper (“Cu”)

Drilling to date, confirms the high-grade nature of the deposit and the potential to extend the mineralization

Note: ALS Global completed the analytical work with the core samples processed at their preparation facility in Reno, Nevada, U.S.A. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. Reported widths are drilled core lengths as true widths are unknown at this time.

John Wilton, President, CEO and Director of BeMetals stated, “These initial results confirm the high-grades associated with the polymetallic South Mountain deposit and emphasize the significant precious metal component to the mineralization. We are pleased with this first drill intercept and thus far, the underground drilling program has been successful in testing the nature and potential of the down plunge mineralization. Borehole SM19-002 has returned a drilled core length intercept of 10.51 metres with a grade of 17.81% Zn, 226 g/t Ag and 2.41 g/t Au. In addition, this borehole encountered two other significant intersections of massive sulphide mineralization, and results are pending for those remaining zones. The massive sulphide mineralized zones are hosted dominantly within the skarn mineral assemblage.

We are integrating the incoming results from the current drilling program into our geological model and this will improve our understanding of the mineralization as we build the high-grade resource base of the deposit.”

PHASE 1 DRILLING AT SOUTH MOUNTAIN PROJECT

The main objective of the ongoing drill program at South Mountain is to test potential extensions to the mineralized zones and confirm the grade distribution of the current polymetallic mineral resource estimate. To date, the Company has completed four underground boreholes for a total of approximately 370 metres of this 2,500-metre program. Table 1 below shows the full results available from SM19-002 and Table 2 provides the drill hole co-ordinates, azimuth and dip. Borehole SM19-002 intersected significant zones of skarn mineral assemblages, including pyroxene and garnet, as the main host to the massive sulphide mineralization with subordinate marble units (See location figures 1 and 2).

Importantly, the skarn-hosted, high-grade massive sulphide bodies at South Mountain, comprise the primary mineral resource at the Project and occur as structurally controlled pipe-like bodies which plunge 40-50 degrees southwest within the host Laxey marble unit. The potential to expand and identify more of these high-grade massive sulfide zones remains open at depth and along strike.

Borehole SM19-001 was completed at 43.89 metres and targeted a subordinate zone of mineralization on the northwestern edge of the DMEA zone. (See table 2) The borehole returned some thin skarn within silicified schist and marble units. The results from this hole are pending. Minor amounts of vein and disseminated pyrrhotite were sampled between 27.49 to 43.89 metres to primarily scan for potential pathfinder elements in the halo of the main mineralized bodies.

Table 1. SM19-002 Drill Hole: Analytical and Assay Results

Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Zn % Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb % Cu ppm 559273 39.44 43.28 3.84 RESULTS PENDING 559274 43.28 44.10 0.82 559275 44.10 46.88 2.77 559277 46.88 48.16 1.28 21.20 1055 4.80 6.49 2200 559278 48.16 48.49 0.34 0.91 4 0.03 0.06 37 559279 48.49 50.14 1.65 18.25 98 1.42 0.51 1680 559281 50.14 51.11 0.98 0.62 5.6 0.49 0.03 67 559282 51.11 51.66 0.55 2.80 91.8 0.77 0.73 1405 559283 51.66 52.15 0.49 30.00* 112 2.23 2.50 971 559284 52.15 53.61 1.46 27.60 123 2.85 1.50 2260 559286 53.61 54.38 0.76 30.00* 165 2.60 1.64 2600 559287 54.38 56.11 1.74 18.40 155 1.70 0.81 2590 559288 56.11 56.54 0.43 12.25 216 2.45 1.65 1625 559289 56.54 57.39 0.85 14.65 97.9 5.57 0.42 1450 559290 57.39 60.05 2.65 RESULTS PENDING 559291 60.05 61.57 1.52 559292 62.21 63.61 1.40 559293-559311 67.85 96.39 28.54 RESULTS PENDING (SAMPLED INTERVAL)

Note: *Zinc grade determined at 30% as upper detection limit of Zn-OG62 procedure for high-grade zinc material. Reported widths are drilled core lengths as true widths are unknown at this time. (Note: See details below in QA/QC section).

Figure 1: Plan View of the Sonneman & Laxey Levels, South Mountain Deposit, showing locations of rib-sampling, priority target zones, planned boreholes, and boreholes SM19-001/SM19-002

Figure 2: Long Section, looking northeast, showing locations of rib-sampling, priority target zones, planned boreholes, and boreholes SM19-001/SM19-002



Table 2: Drill Hole Azimuth, Dip and Collar Co-ordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Degree Dip Degree Eoh Length

(m) East (ft) North (ft) Elevation (ft) SM19-001 040 -82 45.41 231,176 394,120 6,868 SM19-002 138 -28 102.41 231,176 394,120 6,868

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROCEDURES

The project employs a rigorous QC/QA program that includes; blanks, duplicates and appropriate certified standard reference material. All samples are introduced into the sample stream prior to sample handling/crushing to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The insertion rate for the combined QA/QC samples is 10 percent or more depending upon batch sizes. ALS Global completed the analytical work with the core samples processed at their preparation facility in Reno, Nevada, U.S.A. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in the ALS facility in North Vancouver, BC. The samples are processed by the following methods as appropriate to determine the grades; Au-AA23-Au 30g fire assay with AA finish, ME-ICP61-33 element four acid digest with ICP-AES finish, ME-OG62-ore grade elements, four acid with ICP-AES finish, Pb-OG62-ore grade Pb, four acid with ICP-AES finish, Zn-OG62-ore grade Zn, four acid digest with ICP-AES finish, Ag-GRA21-Ag 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The technical information in this news release for BeMetals, has been reviewed and approved by John Wilton, CGeol FGS, CEO and President of BeMetals, and a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

THE SOUTH MOUNTAIN PROJECT

South Mountain is a polymetallic development project focused on high-grade zinc and is located approximately 70 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho (see Figure 3). The Project was intermittently mined from the late 1800s to the late 1960’s and its existing underground workings remain intact and well maintained. Historic production at the Project has largely come from skarn-hosted and high-grade massive sulphide bodies that remain open at depth and along strike. According to historical smelter records, approximately 53,642 tons of ore have been mined to date. These records also indicate average grades; 14.5% Zn, 363.42 g/t Ag, 1.98 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, and 1.4% Cu were realised.

The Project is largely on and surrounded by private surface land, and as such, the permitting and environmental aspects of the Project are expected to be straightforward. Permits are in place for underground exploration activities and BeMetals does not anticipate significant barriers to any future development at the Project.

Figure 3: Project Location Map

Table 3. NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Statement for the South Mountain Project - April 1, 2019

The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is April 1, 2019. The QP for the estimate is Mr. Randall K. Martin of Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, is independent of BeMetals Corp. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources that are part of the mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geologic evidence and sampling, which is sufficient to imply but not verify grade or quality and continuity. Inferred mineral resources may not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource is reported at an underground mining cutoff of 6.04% Zinc Equivalent (“ZnEq”) within coherent wireframe models. The ZnEq calculation and cutoff is based on the following assumptions: an Au price of US$1,231/oz, Ag price of US$16.62/oz, Pb price of US$0.93/lb., Zn price of US$1.10/lb. and Cu price of $2.54/lb.; metallurgical recoveries of 75% for Au, 70% for Ag, 87% for Pb, 96% for Zn and 56% for Cu, assumed mining cost of US$70/ton, process costs of US$25/ton, general and administrative costs of US$7.50/ton, smelting and refining costs of US$25/ton. Based on the stated prices and recoveries the ZnEq formula is calculated as follows; ZnEq = (Au grade * 43.71) + (Ag grade * 0.55) + (Pb grade * 0.77) + (Cu grade * 1.35) + (Zn grade). Rounding may result in apparent differences when summing tons, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and grade measurements are in imperial units.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals' founding Directors include Clive Johnson, Roger Richer, Tom Garagan and John Wilton. BeMetals is a new base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a significant base metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage base metals projects. The Company is advancing both its early stage, tier one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia, and its advanced high-grade, zinc-silver polymetallic underground exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho, USA. The Company’s growth strategy is led by our strong Board, key members of which have an extensive proven record of delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world. The Board, its Advisors, and senior management also provide outstanding deal flow of projects to BeMetals based upon their extensive network of contacts in the international minerals business.

On Behalf of BeMetals Corp.

"John Wilton"

John Wilton

President, CEO and Director

For further information about BeMetals please visit our website at www.bemetalscorp.com and sign-up to our email list to receive timely updates, or contact:



Derek Iwanaka

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Telephone: 604-609-6141

Email: diwanaka@bemetalscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and “forward looking information” (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management’s best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the South Mountain and Pangeni projects, and the acquisition of additional base metal projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the actual results of exploration activities, the availability of financing and/or cash flow to fund the current and future plans and expenditures, the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions of the option agreements for the South Mountain Project and/or the Pangeni Project, and changes in the world commodity markets or equity markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company’s most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

SOURCE: BeMetals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558788/Bemetals-Returns-High-Grade-Zinc-and-Precious-Metal-Drill-Intersection-at-Polymetallic-South-Mountain-Project-in-Idaho