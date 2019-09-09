Largo Announces Promotion of Paulo Misk to CEO and J. Alberto Arias to Chairman

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announced today that the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, Paulo Misk, has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 8, 2019.

Mr. Misk succeeds Mark Smith as CEO and Director.

The Company also announced that J. Alberto Arias, a director since 2011, has been named as the non-executive Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.

"Paulo was promoted to President and COO from COO a year ago, as part of a management leadership progression plan and in recognition of Paulo's leadership skills and his commitment to Largo," said Mr. Arias. "Today's promotion to CEO and President reflects Paulo's strong performance as a leader of the organization as President. Paulo has been instrumental in the operating success of Largo's high-quality vanadium assets."

"On behalf of the Board, management and employees of Largo, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark for his contributions to the Company," said Mr. Arias.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.