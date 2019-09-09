Novo Completes Initial Heritage Survey at Egina Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 09, 2019 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that the Kariyarra Aboriginal Corporation have completed a heritage survey over the entirety of tenement M47/560 and portions of tenement E47/2502. The Company’s planned exploration program for all priority target areas can now continue. Novo would like to thank the Kariyarra People for progressing this heritage survey and providing the Company with the knowledge required to ensure that heritage values are protected on the ground where Novo is operating.
"It is imperative to develop productive working relationships with local native title groups,” commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, the Company’s CEO. “Novo’s approach of being patient, open, and honest and demonstrating diligent land care practices appears to be standing us in good stead in what is developing into a very positive and sustainable working relationship with the Kariyarra People."
About Novo Resources Corp.
Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com
“Quinton Hennigh” Quinton Hennigh President and Chairman
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!