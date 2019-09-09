Melior Announces Appointment of a Voluntary Administrator of Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 - Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today announces that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Goondicum Resources Pty. Ltd (“Goondicum”) and Melior Australia Pty. Ltd (“Melior Australia” and, together with Goondicum, the “Subsidiaries”) appointed a voluntary administrator (the “Administrator”) pursuant to Section 436A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Australia). In the opinion of the directors of the Subsidiaries, the Subsidiaries are insolvent or are likely to become insolvent at some future time. The Subsidiaries have been unable to obtain additional funding necessary to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of the business resulting from the continuing production underperformance at the Goondicum mine. The Administrator has taken control of the operations and assets of the Subsidiaries. The appointment of the Administrator is expected to provide the Subsidiaries with some limited statutory protection from creditors with a view to enabling the Subsidiaries, their creditors, both secured and unsecured, and their shareholder, Melior, to pursue a technical review and work-out plan or sales strategy to maximize any recovery from the Subsidiaries. There is, however, no assurance of success in this endeavor or of recovery of value from the Subsidiaries or their assets by Melior.



About Melior

Melior is the owner and operator of the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine located in Queensland, Australia. Further details on Melior and the Goondicum mine can be found at www.meliorresources.com and regulatory filings are available on SEDAR.

Melior is incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has a registered office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Melior is classified as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

