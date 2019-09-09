TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - August 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2019.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in August 2019, unchanged from July 2019 and compared with six in August 2018. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one life sciences companies, one mining company, one consumer products company and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in August 2019 increased 27% from the previous month, and were up 190% compared to August 2018. The total number of financings in August 2019 was 47, compared with 38 the previous month and 26 in August 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in August 2019, unchanged from July 2019 and compared with eight in August 2018. The new listings were eight capital pool companies and two mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2019 increased 128% compared to the previous month, and were up 74% compared to August 2018. There were 125 financings in August 2019, compared with 109 in the previous month and 116 in August 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



August 2019 July 2019 August 2018 Issuers Listed 1,569 1,566 1,518 New Issuers Listed 9 9 6 IPOs 5 7 6 Graduates from TSXV 3 1 0 Issues Listed 2,215 2,207 2,171 IPO Financings Raised $470,385,000 $13,000,000 $27,500,030 Secondary Financings Raised $1,252,677,681 $1,655,035,591 $456,330,928 Supplemental Financings Raised $540,915,418 $110,000,000 $295,559,000 Total Financings Raised $2,263,978,099 $1,778,035,591 $779,389,958 Total Number of Financings 47 38 26 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,059,755,023,680 $3,054,446,603,206 $2,992,324,225,799

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 93 87 +6.9 IPOs 74 74 n/c Graduates from TSXV 15 9 +66.7 IPO Financings Raised $1,135,564,310 $2,293,468,863 -50.5 Secondary Financings Raised $12,654,628,594 $12,428,669,563 +1.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,261,774,931 $6,373,340,167 -33.1 Total Financings Raised $18,051,967,835 $21,095,478,593 -14.4 Total Number of Financings 339 355 -4.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,059,755,023,680 $2,992,324,225,799 +2.3

TSX Venture Exchange**



August 2019 July 2019 August 2018 Issuers Listed 1,944 1,947 1,971 New Issuers Listed 10 10 8 IPOs 9 6 6 Graduates to TSX 3 1 0 Issues Listed 2,030 2,031 2,057 IPO Financings Raised $6,894,900 $2,075,020 $20,681,292 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $168,232,515 $46,772,057 $103,780,998 Supplemental Financings Raised $407,073,592 $206,884,202 $210,139,208 Total Financings Raised $582,201,007 $255,731,279 $334,601,498 Total Number of Financings 125 109 116 Market Cap Listed Issues* $46,382,883,179 $47,982,539,739 $52,362,998,252

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 63 84 -25.0 IPOs 54 59 -8.5 Graduates to TSX 15 9 +66.7 IPO Financings Raised $45,711,709 $44,880,012 +1.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $712,600,734 $1,659,575,890 -57.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,962,413,343 $3,616,266,801 -45.7 Total Financings Raised $2,720,725,786 $5,320,722,703 -48.9 Total Number of Financings 907 1,089 -16.7 Market Cap Listed Issues* $46,382,883,179 $52,362,998,252 -11.4

*Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. **Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. BC.V CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF CGAA Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF AUGB.F iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS Organigram Holdings Inc. OGI SilverCrest Metals Inc. SIL

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AAJ Capital 2 Corp. AAJC.P Abigail Capital Corporation ACC.P Conscience Capital Inc. DGTL.P LL One Inc. LLO.P MJ Innovation Capital Corp. MSMJ.P NGEx Minerals Ltd. NGEX Northway Resources Corp. NTW PKS Capital Corp. PKS.P Roosevelt Capital Group Inc. ROSV.P Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Units SRES.P

