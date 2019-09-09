Rockhaven Announces Diamond Drill Program Commencement at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, September 9, 2019 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) (“Rockhaven”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2019 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

The 2019 program will include 6,000 m of diamond drilling in 35 holes for an approximate total cost of $1.5 million. Two drill rigs will be utilized to define and evaluate targets which lie adjacent to the 2018 Klaza mineral resource estimate. This estimate includes indicated resources of 4.5 Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14,071,000 oz silver grading 4.8 g/t gold and 98 g/t silver and inferred resources of 5.7 Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13,901,000 oz silver grading 2.8 g/t gold and 76 g/t silver (see Klaza Property Technical Report dated August 2, 2018).

“We are thrilled to begin our fully-funded 2019 diamond drill program which we expect will expand the current mineral resources that are hosted in only two of eleven main zones identified to date on the Klaza property. The drilling will also test some of the other sub-parallel zones, including the Central Pearl Zone where 2017 drilling discovered five high-grade gold veins and the Victoria Zone, where prospecting samples returned up to 35.30 g/t gold and 2,360 g/t silver,” stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven’s CEO. “We would like to thank the investors who subscribed to our recently closed $4 million financing and look forward to generating value through near-term resource expansion and project economic updates.”

Diamond Drill #1 will primarily be discovery focused and will evaluate high-grade gold and silver targets in sub-parallel zones adjacent to the known resources. These targets include the Central Pearl Zone, the Victoria Zone and the Western Chevron and Dickson Zones. The Central Pearl Zone was discovered by a single exploration drill hole in 2017 that cut numerous mineralized structures, including a 10.12 m wide zone that averaged 1.16 g/t gold and 18.7 g/t silver. Drilling will evaluate the strike extensions, especially towards the west where these zones trend into the same fault panel as the high-grade Western BRX Zone (pit-constrained indicated mineral resources of 759,000 t containing 232,000 ounce gold grading 9.5 g/t gold). The Victoria Zone, which was discovered in 2017 by prospecting and excavator trenching, has yielded numerous high-grade gold and silver samples including 35.30 g/t gold with 1,145 g/t silver and 12.10 g/t gold with 2,360 g/t silver from a broad recessive linear.

Diamond Drill #2 will focus on definition drilling at the Eastern Zones, a target that hosts bulk tonnage, fracture controlled mineralization in broad zones situated adjacent to the Klaza mineral resources. This drilling will focus on the near surface and potentially pit-constrained portions of these zones with results used to facilitate deposit modelling and resource estimation. Adding to the importance of this target, metallurgical test work has indicated positive gold recoveries through direct cyanide leaching, with 81% of the gold recovered to doré.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

