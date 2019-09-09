Nippon Welcomes Mr. Fabien Miller, P. Eng., M.Sc. to its Board of Directors

Brossard, Quebec - TheNewswire - September 9th, 2019 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP) is extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Fabien Miller, P. Eng., M.Sc. to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Miller obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Mining Engineering in 1985 and a Master's degree in Rock Mechanics in 1987 from the University of Laval. He began his career as a consultant for Golder's Associates in Toronto. In 1988 he joined the Noranda Technology Center where he developed and patented several technologies while discovering his taste for measurements and efficiency. From 1996 to 2003, he was the founding director of SIAMTec, a mining automation firm. In 2008, he founded TSO, a consulting firm in technology and energy efficiency. Since then, he has successfully completed several energy projects in the mining industry often in collaboration with multiple firms and complementary partners, enabling mining companies to obtain tens of millions of dollars in financial assistance. Mr. Miller is a fervent believer in measurements and technology, often quoted as saying 'if it doesn't exist I will develop it'. This was the driving force that led him to found Intelligence Nemesis in 2013, a mining techno development company with a unique platform using photogrammetry, LiDAR and artificial intelligence.

"Fabien will play an important role in assisting Nippon as the company moves forward with its development strategy. His 30+ years of experience and knowledge of the industry will be of particular benefit as we start to implement a more aggressive development strategy" stated Mr. Donald Brisebois, Nippon's President & CEO.

Nippon would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank both Mr. Emile P. Molgat and Paul-A Girard for their loyal services and steadfast commitment during their tenure as Board members.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

Le present communique est disponible en francais site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Donald Brisebois, President & CEO (450) 510-4442 dbrisebois@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Quebec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.