Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Receipt of Trade Union Certificate

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("GUY" or "the Company") today announced that AGM Inc ("AGM"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received a Trade Union Certificate of Recognition from the Trade Union Recognition & Certification Board identifying The National Mine Workers Union ("NMWU") as the majority union for workers employed at AGM in Guyana.

The NMWU is the bargaining unit that will represent AGM employees below the level of supervisor.

As stated previously, the Company is actively adhering to applicable laws and regulations and is facilitating communication with relevant authorities.

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.