Affinity Metals Corp. Amends Warrant Terms in $600,000 Private Placement Financing

Cardston, September 9, 2019 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") today announced that it has amended the terms of the warrants included in the non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") announced on September 3, 2019.

Each Warrant included in the Offering may still be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15, however the exercise period will now be extended to 24 months from the closing date of the Offering and will not include a forced conversion provision. All other terms of the Offering will remain the same.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Affinity

Affinity Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Regal polymetallic project located near Revelstoke, BC.

