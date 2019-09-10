Platina Resources Limited: Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Perth, Australia - The Directors of Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) (FRA:P4R) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) (Platina or the Company) would like to invite shareholders to participate in Platina's Share Purchase Plan (SPP).The SPP provides Shareholders on the Company's register at the Record Date with an opportunity to subscribe for either $2,500.00, $5,000.00, $10,000.00, $15,000.00, $20,000, $25,000.00 or $30,000.00 in New Shares at the Subscription Price, which will be determined after close of the SPP. The Subscription Price will be equal to 80% of the 5 day VWAP of the Company's shares traded on the ASX over the last 5 days immediately before the issue date of the New Shares, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent. The Board has structured the SPP to encourage our loyal, smaller shareholders to apply and increase their shareholding in Platina without incurring any brokerage or transaction costs.To view the Share Purchase Plan, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/16J75O2A





Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) Platina is an Australian-based company focused on returning shareholder value by advancing early-stage metals projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and into development.



The Company has interests in the following projects:



- Platina Scandium Project (100% interest) - located in central New South Wales, the project is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia's first scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrating the technical and economic viability of constructing the project. The Company is now focused on completing the permitting and securing offtake and financing.



- Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland;



- Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is one of Australia's most significant Platinum Group Metal occurrences. Munni Munni also has potential for conglomerate hosted gold and is a Joint Venture with Artemis Resources Ltd.; and



- Blue Moon (to earn a 70% interest) - Located in California, U.S.A, the project is subject to a Nl 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate. The resource is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.





