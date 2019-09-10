Palladium One Welcomes Dr. Peter C. Lightfoot to the Board of Directors

Globally Recognized Nickel Expert

Vancouver, September 10, 2019 - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter C. Lightfoot to the board of directors of the Company effective immediately.

Dr. Peter C. Lightfoot, P.Geo. is an Independent Consultant to the global minerals industry and is the founder/owner of Lightfoot Geoscience Inc., a consulting company providing services to companies exploring for magmatic nickel-cobalt-copper and precious metal ore deposits. During a 20-year career as a geologist with Inco and Vale he was responsible for nickel exploration at Voisey's Bay, Sudbury and Carajas. Peter was also involved in project generation, evaluation and technical support in Canada, Greenland, Scandinavia, Finland, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Angola, South Africa and the United States.

In 2016, Peter published the first comprehensive textbook on the Ni-Cu-precious metal ore deposits of the Sudbury Igneous Complex. Also in 2016, he compiled and edited a special volume on gold deposits of China, published in Ore Geology Reviews. In 2017, Dr. Lightfoot was appointed as the Hutchinson Visiting Industry Professor at the University of Western Ontario. Peter received his B.A. in Earth Sciences from Oxford in 1980, his M.Sc. degree from the University of Toronto in 1982 and his Ph.D from the Open University (U.K.) in 1985. He completed post-doctoral studies at the University of Toronto and undertook extensive research on the geology and geochemistry of the Noril'sk ore deposits during his tenure as an Adjunct Professor.

"I'm thrilled that Peter has honored us by joining Palladium One. His appointment to the Company is additional testament to the quality of the LK and Tyko projects and the future growth prospects of the Company." commented Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO.

"Peter's experiences working in exploration teams and providing technical support for acquisition opportunities provides a critical skill to Palladium One, and one that will help advance the palladium dominant LK PGE-Ni-Cu project in Finland and the Tyco Nickel sulfide project in Ontario. Palladium One is a unique investment vehicle, globally there are limited investment alternatives for advanced, palladium dominant, PGE-Nickel-Copper exploration projects."

Technical Information and Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Palladium One:

Palladium One Mining Inc. is a palladium dominant, PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa ("LK") PGE-Cu-Ni project, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE property, near Marathon, Ontario, Canada.

The Kaukua deposit of the LK project hosts 635,600 Pd_Eq ounces of Indicated Resources grading 1.80 g/t Pd_Eq* ("palladium equivalent") contained in 11 million tonnes (@ 0.81g/t Pd, 0.27g/t Pt, 0.09g/t Au, (1.17g/t PGE), 0.15% Cu & 0.09% Ni), and 525,800 Pd_Eq ounces of Inferred Resources grading 1.50 g/t Pd_Eq contained in 11 million tonnes (@ 0.64g/t Pd, 0.20g/t Pt, 0.08g/t Au (0.92g/t PGE), 0.13% Cu, & 0.08% Ni), (see press release September 9, 2019). Kaukua is open for expansion, while the Kaukua South, Murtolampi and Haukiaho mineralized zones require systematic exploration via diamond drilling to follow up mineralized drill intercepts.

*Pd_Eq is calculated using the following metal prices (in USD) of $1,100/oz for Pd, $950/oz for Pt, $1,300/oz for Au, $6,614/t for Cu and $15,432/t for Ni.

