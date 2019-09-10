Lara Exchanges Cumaru Property Interest for US$2/ton Royalty

Vancouver, September 10, 2019 - Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or "the Company"), is pleased to report that it has signed a Definitive Agreement transferring all its rights and obligations for the Cumaru Manganese Project in northern Brazil, to local mining company Seven Mineração Limitada, in exchange for BRL 250,000 in cash (equivalent to approximately US$60,975) and a royalty of US$2/ton of ore taken from the property.

The Cumaru Manganese Project comprises two exploration licenses totalling 8,915 hectares in area, located near the town of Cumaru do Norte in Pará State, northern Brazil, registered as part of Lara's on-going generative program for gold and copper around the Carajás Mineral Province. Exploration work did not encounter significant gold or copper values but did identify lateritic manganese mineralization. Seven Mineração has made agreements with the local landowners and is currently undertaking additional exploration and permitting work, with a view to starting pilot mining in the near term.

About Lara Exploration

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects, deposits and royalties located mostly in Brazil and Peru. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

Michael Bennell, Lara's Vice President Exploration and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical information in this news release.

For further information on Lara Exploration Ltd. please consult our website www.laraexploration.com, or contact Chris MacIntyre, VP Corporate Development, at +1 416 703 0010.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

