Patriot Gold Group CEO Jack Hanney Announces "Right To Bare Gold & Silver" Interview Tour

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 - Patriot Gold Group is one of America's fastest growing physical gold and silver investment companies. Their CEO and senior partner Jack Hanney has pioneered the "Work direct with an owner" business model which removes multiple layers of management and C suite executives allowing the company to become one of the most aggressively priced value propositions in the business.

Jack Hanney, has committed to conducting 40 interviews in September appearing on various national and regional radio networks, Youtube creator channels and traditional TV networks as he shares his economic prowess and education of precious metals investing to the masses. During the tour Jack will focus on educating U.S. investors and savers on the benefits, characteristics and methods currently employed by the company's client base to grow their wealth.

CEO Hanney concluded, "If the global and U.S. economies continue to falter gold will become an even more important asset class that only gamblers will choose to ignore in the face of growing trade war tariffs, consistent dollar devaluation and growing national debt that currently sits near $23trillion dollars." Jack is no stranger to media and speaking tours having shared the stage with Dick Morris, Goldman Sachs executives and various trade shows around the country during his 22 year career in finance and sales.

Hanney later commented, "I get no greater joy than spreading the good news of gold and silver investing to my fellow countrymen. The truth is Gold and Silver have been an integral part of our society pre-dating the founding fathers. It's every citizens right to protect their assets with the concrete performance of precious metals."

Since the launch of their industry first "NO FEE FOR LIFE PRECIOUS METALS IRA PROGRAM" the company has received the highest number of IRA applications since it's inception in the summer of 2019. The opportunity to roll out of paper denominated assets and stocks near all-time highs and into Gold & Silver, safe haven assets at multi year lows all the while paying NO fees for the life of a client's IRA has proven highly successful in 2018 and 2019.

Patriot Gold Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986

