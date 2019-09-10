Royal Road Minerals Presents Exploration Update for Its Guintar-Niverengo-Margaritas Gold Project; Colombia

Toronto, September 10, 2019 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Guintar-Niverengo-Margaritas (GNM) gold project in Antioquia Department, Colombia.

The GNM title and title application areas were acquired through the Company's recently completed purchase of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited, an affiliate of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (see Press Release May 31, 2019).

The GNM project area comprises two title areas (Guintar and Niverengo) and one title application area (Margaritas), totaling approximately 3280 hectares and located in the Anza Municipality, 50 Km west of Medellin, in Colombia's Middle Cauca belt (Figures 1 and 2). The Guintar area is an artisanal mining district with more than 50 known historic underground adits developed on steeply dipping east-west oriented gold mineralized vein structures.





Figure 1

Figure 2

AngloGold-Ashanti commenced work on the project area in 2015 and completed two scout drilling campaigns for a total of 5662 meters on the Guintar and Niverengo titles. Drilling at Guintar targeted vein structures with a view to bulking out mineable widths. Intersections were generally thin and low-grade with best results being GUI-DD-009, 28 meters at 0.9 grams per tonne and GUI-DD-006, 12 meters at 1.8 grams per tonne gold (not true width). Drilling at Niverengo was focused on a 2000 by 800 meter wide target zone, identified using ground magnetic data, IP-geophysical data, soil and rock-chip geochemical results. Best intersections were from drill holes 3 and 4 which were drilled from the same drill pad at 180-degrees from each other in an area of little to no outcrop (Figure 3; all intersections are not true width). NIV-DD-003 intersected 36m @ 1.2g/t gold from surface and drill hole NIV-DD-004 intersected 10m @ 1.6g/t gold and 88m @ 0.9g/t gold. Projected to surface, the two drill holes have identified a gold mineralized zone of approximately 130m width which remains open to the east and possibly also the west-northwest (Figure 4; drill core photos are of selected intervals and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property). At the Margaritas project, reconnaissance work by Anglogold Ashanti has identified localized pendants of a hydrothermal breccia with gold results of up 34.9 grams per tonne gold (533 samples, minimum 0.003, average 0.2 grams per tonne gold) and elevated lead-zinc and copper (Figure 5).





Figure 3

Figure 4

Figure 5

Royal Road has completed an initial reconnaissance review of the GNM area and of drill core from Guintar and Niverengo. At Guintar and at Margaritas management believe that potential exists for bulk tonnage targets at depth (in strongly hornfelsed host rocks at Guintar and possibly associated with magnetic anomalies at Margaritas; Figure 5). At Niverengo, gold mineralization is hosted in pyrrhotite-pyrite-silica-calcite breccias, veins and fractures which are oriented at a high-angle to bedding in a well-laminated black-grey shale sequence. Micro-faults and fold-related fractures control chlorite-illite-smectite alteration (see Figure 4) implying that gold mineralization was emplaced at the same time as folding/deformation of the shale sequence. Gold mineralization correlates well with elevated Ag, Cu and Sn.

"We are excited by the potential in the GNM area and have commenced a program of re-logging and re-interpretation of geology and geophysics with a plan to commence follow-up drilling in Q4 of this year" said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road Minerals President and CEO

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining), PhD (Structural Geology), FAusIMM, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Royal Road Minerals employees are instructed to follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. More information can be found on Royal Road Minerals web site at www.royalroadminerals.com

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

The following information was made available to the Company by AngloGold Ashanti.

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Rock samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Stream sediment samples are sieved to -200 mesh and analyzed for Gold by fire assay and ICP AES and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after aqua regia digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared, for the most part, in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

Cautionary statement:

