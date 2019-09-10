White Metal Provides Update and Forms Technical Advisory Committee to Advance Namibian Copper Projects

Thunder Bay, September 10, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("WHM", "White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun the process of completing its initial permitting documents, the first step toward beginning its exploration programs, and expects to have them filed with the Namibian Government (Ministry of Environment and Tourism) in the coming weeks. In addition, the Company has formed a Technical Advisory Committee ("TAC"), inclusive of several prominent Namibians, to help advance the copper projects.

Commented Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, "We have begun the process of moving the Projects forward with the preparation of our Environmental Impact Assessment documents in order to obtain our Environmental Clearance Certificates and begin our exploration activities. In addition, the formation of our Technical Advisory Committee will provide us with boots-on-the-ground expertise and knowledge in Namibia. I would like to personally thank Ivor, Jan, and Robert for joining the TAC and I look forward to working with them."

The formation of the TAC will help guide the future development of its Namibian copper projects (DorWit and Okohongo; see WHM news releases dated June 18 and July 18, 2019). Members of the committee with a permanent presence in Namibia include Mr. Ivor Kahimise and Mr. Jan Joubert. Mr. Kahimise will assist the Company with permitting and corporate social responsibility programs in the areas of the projects. Ivor is from Windhoek, Namibia, has lived there all is life, and worked for the Namibian Government, Ministry of Mines and Energy as head Geophysicist. With a degree in geophysics, Mr. Kahimise has more than 30 years of experience, working for numerous mining companies in Namibia and is highly knowledgeable about the geology and geopolitics of Namibia. Mr. Jan Joubert has lived in Namibia his whole life, except the periods in which he attended the University of Pretoria for his BSc and MSc in geology and later (1981-1995) when working at the Palabora Cu-Fe-P mine in South Africa. Mr. Joubert has gained extensive knowledge about the Kalahari Copperbelt in Namibia where he has worked for numerous exploration and mining companies, including working in the area of the current EPLs held by White Metal. Jan also has considerable experience in solvent extraction methods (aka, solvent extraction-electrowinning or SX-EW) used for the in-solution recovery of copper, in this case (heap leach and dilute sulfuric acid. Mr. Joubert is very knowledgeable in extractive metallurgy which he learned working at Palabora mine in South Africa.

Also joining the TAC is Mr. Robert Middleton (P.Eng.) who has been an advisor to White Metal since 2015 and has recent experience working in Namibia. Robert has been a geophysicist for the past 50 years, has worked all over the world as an advisor and consultant, and has been involved with several public exploration mining companies since 1985. Prior to 1985, Robert worked at the Ontario Department of Mines, Barringer Research Ltd., Rosario Resources Corp., and Newmont Exploration of Canada. Mr. Middleton has worked in South Africa (1973 and 2011 to 2015) and in Namibia (2015 to present).

Current board members Michael Stares (President and CEO) and Scott Jobin-Bevans (VP Exploration) will also be joining the TAC. Michael, who has been involved in the mineral exploration business for over 30 years, started his career with Noranda Mining and Exploration after which he branched out and started Stares Contracting which still operates today. For the past 10 years Michael has been involved in the formation and operation of several public companies such as Rare Earth Metals (now Canada Rare Earths) and White Metal. He is currently a board member of Metals Creek Resources and Benton Resources. Scott Jobin-Bevans has more than 30 years' experience in the mineral exploration industry and in addition to building successful international consulting firms (Caracle Creek Chile SPA and Caracle Creek International Consulting), has been involved in the formation and operation of public companies, bringing his past experience from working on African copper belts in Zambia and the DRC. He is currently a board member of Stroud Resources, Northern Shield Resources, and Vision Lithium, and a Technical Advisor to Palladium One Mining.

About the Namibian Copper Projects

Exclusive Prospecting Licences 7028, 7029, and 7030 (DorWit or Altan Project), are located about 150 km east of capital city of Windhoek, Namibia and cover about 65 km of prospective stratigraphy in the Kalahari Copper Belt which extends eastward into Botswana where several major copper deposits occur and are being financed at present (e.g., Cupric Canyon Capital news release dated February 25th, 2019). Six historical copper deposits occur within these three licences along with other zones with anomalous copper in historical drill core intercepts which the Company believes can be expanded upon through future exploration. Historical resources (Table 1) are contained within these three mining licenses and were published by the Geological Survey of Namibia (Resources of Namibia, 1999).

Sandfire Resources NL recently announced its bid to acquire MOD Resources Limited for AUS$167 million (see MOD Resources News Release dated June 25, 2019) whose project is located northeast of the Altan Project, on the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana. The Company views this transaction as validation of the importance of the Kalahari Copperbelt and its potential to generate substantial copper assets.

Table 1. Historical Mineral Resources from the Witvlei-Dordabis Areas, Namibia

Deposit Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) EPL Dordabis98 290,000 1.70 - 7030 200,000 0.50 - 7030 Gemsbokvley214 447,000 1.75 - 7028 Christiadore104 1,200,000 2.27 - 7028 Highlight drill holes: 2.5% Cu over 9m; 2.9% Cu over 7m; 3.7% Cu over 5m



Deposit Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) EPL Okasewa 6,000,000 1.85 7.00 7028 Malachite Pan 2,625,300 1.36 7.47 7029 2,368,400 1.11 6.19 7029 Witvlei Pos 2,850,000 1.52 - 7029 Witvlei Pos* 9,510,000 - - - *global resource tonnage based on 300m hole spacing and an extrapolated zone

​Exclusive Prospecting Licence 7071 (Okohongo or Taranis Project), covers approximately 19805 ha, including the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit which is known to extend over 600 metres in strike length and up to 400 metres down-dip (see INV Metals news release dated August 3, 2011). Situated within the Kaoko Belt and hosted by metasedimentary strata, the Okohongo Deposit is considered analogous with the stratiform sediment-hosted Central African Copperbelt deposits of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Okohongo Deposit contains Inferred Mineral Resources of 10.2 million tonnes grading 1.12% Cu and 17.75 g/t Ag, using a 0.3% Cu cut-off (Table 2; INV Metals Inc. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date March 31, 2011).

Table 2. Historical Mineral Resources from the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project, Namibia.

Cut-off SG Tonnes Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Cu (tonnes) Ag (ounces) CATEGORY 0.0 2.45 11,691,539 1.01 15.85 117,645 5,957,874 Inferred 0.1 2.45 11,682,796 1.01 15.86 117,640 5,957,640 Inferred 0.2 2.45 11,453,414 1.02 16.13 117,219 5,940,047 Inferred 0.3 2.45 10,196,456 1.12 17.75 114,046 5,818,534 Inferred 0.4 2.45 9,535,538 1.17 18.66 111,731 5,719,226 Inferred 0.5 2.45 8,705,239 1.24 19.73 107,993 5,522,454 Inferred 0.6 2.45 8,142,684 1.29 20.50 104,877 5,366,572 Inferred 0.7 2.45 7,366,110 1.35 21.61 99,810 5,116,714 Inferred 0.8 2.45 6,379,793 1.45 23.16 92,402 4,750,190 Inferred

Source: Technical Report on the Okohongo Copper-Silver Property in Northwest Namibia, INV Metals Inc; Prepared by: Caracle Creek International Consulting (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, Effective March 31, 2011.

The Company is treating the tonnages and grades reported in Table 1 as historical mineral resource estimates. These historical estimates do not use categories that conform to current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have not been redefined to conform to current CIM Definition Standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Investors are cautioned that the historical estimates do not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the properties. The Company has not undertaken any independent investigation of the historical estimates or other information contained in this press release nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work in order to verify the accuracy of the information. The Company believes that these historical estimates and other information contained in this news release are relevant to continuing exploration on the properties. Management of the Company is relying on the Inferred Mineral Resource estimation reported in Table 2 for the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit as it was prepared by expert and qualified authors and used industry standard procedures (NI 43-101) at that time. This resource estimate is relevant to the Company's future exploration programs as it identifies significant mineralization that will be the target of future exploration and development.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada. For more information please visit the Company's website at www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Michael Stares"

Michael Stares, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Michael Stares

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, P7B 4A8

Phone: (807) 628-7836 Fax: (807) 475-7200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47655