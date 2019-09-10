ROMIOS Stakes 142 More Claims Adjacent To Its Recent Gold Discovery at Lundmark-Akow Lake in NW Ontario

Toronto, September 10, 2019 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking another 142 claims adjacent to the Company's recent gold discovery in the northwest portion of its Lundmark-Akow Lake Project in Northwestern Ontario. The claims cover approximately 2,987 hectares (7,381 acres) and were staked over areas that are of geophysical interest based on the geological model of the discovery zone area.

Romios' gold discovery in June 2019 was highlighted by a quartz-pyrrhotite vein, with numerous specks of visible gold, which assayed 8.64 g/t Au over 4.75 m (see Romios news release July 10, 2019 and the drilling location map attached to this release as Figure 1). This vein was intersected in drill hole RGR-19-5 at the eastern end of a coincident VTEMTM airborne EM conductor which is 300 to 400 metres long and is noticeably stronger west of the intercept. A geologically similar but lower grade vein 7.35 m wide was intersected in hole RGR-19-6, 330 m NE of the discovery vein, and returned individual assays between 96 ppb and 1.9 g/t Au. This intercept is located at the tail end of a 700 m long conductor which is also stronger to the west of the intercept. Both of these mineralized veins are associated with large, sporadically gold-mineralized carbonate (mainly calcite) veins (see Romios news release dated August 19, 2019). These veins have distinctive textures typical of the barren to weakly mineralized carbonate veins found near the high-grade gold veins in the Newmont Goldcorp Red Lake mine as well as some of the major deposits in the Timmins-Porcupine gold camp. The Romios veins returned assays ranging from nil to 2.96 g/t Au and are thought to be part of a high pressure, deep seated and long lived mineralizing fluid system.

The geology and styles of mineralization encountered on the northwestern claims in holes RGR-19-5 and 6 are unique in this area. As well as the gold-bearing quartz-pyrrhotite and calcite veins, they include broad zones of chalcopyrite vein mineralization and numerous blue quartz-eye - feldspar porphyry intrusions that may be indicative of a volcanic center. This intrusive-volcanic complex lies directly along strike from the >7 km long VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide) style alteration pathway believed to be responsible for the deposition of high-grade massive sulphides 6 km to the southeast at Atim Lake North (1.9 m @ 2.35% Cu, 1.4 g/t Au and 68 g/t Ag; see Romios news release September 19, 2017). This association suggests that the northwestern claims have significant potential for not only gold-bearing quartz-pyrrhotite veins but VMS mineralization as well. In addition to the two EM conductors coincident with the gold-bearing veins, six additional VTEMTM conductors remain to be tested in the immediate vicinity of holes RGR-19-5 and RGR-19-6 while another seven substantial conductors occur along strike within 3 km.

The drill used in the June program remains on site and preparations are underway for a resumption of drilling in September, 2019.

The Company has a 100% working interest in the 8,022 hectare (18,823 acre) Lundmark-Akow Lake property, part of which is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty held by a corporation controlled by the president and CEO of the Company.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite mine just 18 km from the Lundmark-Akow Lake property.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, it has extensive claim holdings covering porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia as well as the La Corne molybdenum property in Quebec and the Scossa gold property in Nevada. The Company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, (tel) 613-410-7877 or (email) john.biczok@gmail.com

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.



Figure 1: Map of the 2019 and historic drilling at Lundmark-Akow Lake



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/47694_1d8092b0d43fd920_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47694