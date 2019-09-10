Chalice Gold Mines to Present at 2019 Precious Metals Summit

PERTH, Western Australia, Sept. 10, 2019 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:CXN; ASX:CHN: OTCQB:CGMLF), ("Chalice" or the "Company) announces that its Managing Director, Alex Dorsch, will be presenting at the 2019 Precious Metals Summit on Thursday, September 12th at 11:15am MT in Room 1 at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado.

Alex will be providing an update on the Company's projects during the presentation, and also participating in one-on-one meetings with investors.

This presentation can be viewed live by clicking here:

https://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2019/09/11/precious-metals-summit.

The presentation can also be found on the Company's website:

http://www.chalicegold.com/investor-relations/presentations.html

About Chalice Gold Mines

Chalice Gold is a unique, well-funded exploration business with a portfolio of district-scale gold and nickel sulphide exploration projects in high-grade mining regions of Australia. The Company is exploring for large scale, high-grade discoveries in greenfield provinces and is renowned for its strong track record of value creation in the sector and its strong balance sheet (currently ~A$30 million in working capital).

Chalice's portfolio includes the 100%-owned Pyramid Hill Gold Project, a district-scale 5,140km² land holding in the highly prospective and reinvigorated Bendigo gold district of Victoria – a region that has produced >60Moz of high-grade gold but has seen minimal exploration under shallow cover. Chalice has been actively exploring the Project since early 2018 and has outlined several large-scale targets through shallow reconnaissance drilling to date.

The King Leopold Nickel Project is another key district-scale 1,800km2 land holding in the frontier west Kimberley region of Western Australia. The Company is targeting new nickel sulphide discoveries along strike from an isolated high-grade Ni-Cu-Co prospect.

Chalice recently sold its two Canadian gold projects to O3 Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OIII) for ~3.1 million shares and retained a royalty. O3 Mining is a new venture led by major Quebec based gold company Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK). The sale of the East Cadillac and Kinebik Gold Projects further strengthens the Company's balance sheet and allows the Chalice to focus on its opportunities in Australia.

Chalice has not raised any capital since 2011 thanks in large part to its unique technically and commercially driven exploration business model. The Company has made several well-timed asset sales which have generated net proceeds of >A$100 million to date. Over A$36 million has been returned to shareholders since 2012.

