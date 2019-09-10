Sirios Retains BBA for its Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Cheechoo

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 - Management of SIRIOS (TSX-V:SOI) is pleased to announce that the engineering firm BBA has been retained to undertake the Company’s maiden mineral resource estimate on its Cheechoo gold project located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.



Dominique Doucet, President, stated: "I am very pleased and proud that we are initiating this very first and crucial step in the history of Sirios by awarding the mandate for the maiden mineral resource estimate of Cheechoo. As the metallurgical tests will be completed in the upcoming weeks, we will be initiating the resource estimate. The resource estimate is expected to be completed in the upcoming quarter."

About BBA

​BBA has been providing a wide range of consulting engineering services for nearly 40 years. Today, its engineering, environmental and commissioning experts team up to quickly and accurately pinpoint the needs of industrial and institutional clients. The firm’s expertise is recognized in the fields of mining and metals, power, biofuels and oil and gas. With 12 offices across Canada to provide clients with local support and field presence, BBA is recognized for providing some of the industry’s most innovative, sustainable and reliable solutions. www.bba.ca​

