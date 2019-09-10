Blackrock Gold Announces Warrant Exercise, Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, September 10, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $85,000 from the exercise of 562,500 previously issued warrants. On behalf of the Company, the board and management are grateful for the continued support of its shareholders as we approach our maiden drill program on our Silver Cloud gold project in Nevada. As a result of such warrant exercises, a total of 58,235,143 common shares are issued and outstanding.

The Company also announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 1,575,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.31 per share for a five-year term expiring September 9, 2024. The stock options were granted to directors and officers of the Company.

