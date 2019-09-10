Cobalt 27 Announces Postponement of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O) announced today that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was previously scheduled for September 12, 2019, has been postponed and rescheduled to September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The record date of the Meeting will remain August 12, 2019 and the location of the Meeting will remain the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholder Information and Questions

Cobalt 27 shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares, can contact our proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors:

Kingsdale Advisors

North American Toll-Free Number: +1.888.518.6554

Outside North America, Banks, Brokers and Collect Calls: +1.416.867.2272

Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

North American Toll-Free Facsimile: +1.888.683.6007

Facsimile: +1.416.867.2271

Shareholders are encouraged to vote today using the internet, telephone or facsimile. Your vote is important regardless of the number of Cobalt 27 shares you own.

