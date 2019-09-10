Comstock Announces Resignation of Rasool Mohammad

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - September 10, 2019 - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CSL) ("CSL" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Rasool Mohammad has resigned as a Director and Chairman of the Company effective September 30, 2019. Mr. Arnold Tenney, a current director of the Company, will replace Mr. Mohammad as Chairman effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Mohammad is leaving the Company to pursue other interests.
Mr. Mohammad has played a central role in the development of the Company and the Company wishes to thank him for his efforts, service and contributions.
About Comstock Metals Ltd.
Comstock Metals Ltd. is a diversified mineral exploration company advancing its wholly owned projects located in North America and holds several equity positions in companies with large mineral resources.
