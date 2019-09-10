Comstock Announces Resignation of Rasool Mohammad

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - September 10, 2019 - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CSL) ("CSL" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Rasool Mohammad has resigned as a Director and Chairman of the Company effective September 30, 2019. Mr. Arnold Tenney, a current director of the Company, will replace Mr. Mohammad as Chairman effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Mohammad is leaving the Company to pursue other interests.

Mr. Mohammad has played a central role in the development of the Company and the Company wishes to thank him for his efforts, service and contributions.

About Comstock Metals Ltd.

Comstock Metals Ltd. is a diversified mineral exploration company advancing its wholly owned projects located in North America and holds several equity positions in companies with large mineral resources.

- 100% owned Preview SW Gold Project in Saskatchewan (43-101 Resource Stage)

- 100% earn in option on the Rawhide Cobalt-Silver Project in Ontario

- Joint Venture and equity investment with E3 Metals Corp. (TSX-V: ETMC), a petro-lithium company developing lithium extraction technology in Alberta. (43-101 Resource Stage)

- Equity investment in White Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WGO) developing its portfolio of properties located in the White Gold District of the Yukon (43-101 Resource Stage)

For more information about Comstock Metals Ltd., please visit www.comstock-metals.com or contact:

Steven H. Goldman

President, CEO and Director

Comstock Metals Ltd.

Phone: (416) 867-9100

Email: s.goldman@goldmanhine.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.